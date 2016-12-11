Rare Treat In Store For Aspiring Wildlife Photographers

Noted wildlife photographer Stan Cunningham is the guest of the Rim Country Camera Club when it meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12.

Cunningham has been a wildlife biologist in Arizona since 1980 — his first 25 years were as a research biologist with Arizona Game and Fish and the last 11 as a wildlife biology professor at Arizona State University. He’s studied primarily desert bighorn, black bears and mountain lions, but also worked on mid-sized carnivores, pronghorn, elk, mule deer, javelina and even lizards. If you attend the meeting you will hear more than wildlife stories.

His interest in photography has always been great, but really didn’t “bloom” until he started actively writing outdoor articles for magazines. Inspired by the likes of then-Arizona Highways editor Pete Aleshire, he was sending queries all over and ended up writing mainly in Arizona and Alaska.

The Alaska articles required him to be the photographer, and his interest grew. It fully exploded when he took a magazine cover whale photo, then started writing about and photographing brown bears. The interest turned to obsession and the costs of his toys grew along with the training workshops he attended along with tagging along with some well-known Arizona photographers, principally Bruce Taubert, with whom he worked for 25 years.

Six years ago he started a small photo tour business and offers trips on brown bears in Alaska; Rocky Mountain bighorn in Wyoming; and Monument Valley in May; and he’s working on trips to South Africa (safari) and mountain lions in Chile in 2017.

Presently, besides the tours, he uses his photography in his wildlife biology classes and it’s a matter of pride to use his own vs. copying from the Web. His students tell him it gives him “street cred.”

In the last year, he has pursued time-lapse and video. He’s found when he puts those together with some quality music to tell a short story it keeps his students more interested.

His talk will be a combination of bird, elk and bear photography, time-lapse video on animals in Arizona and their habitat and whatever else supports his passion for photography and wildlife.

The meeting is at the home of Dr. Harley Schalesky, 1804 E Underwood Lane (off of Tyler Parkway), Payson. From 260 turn on to Tyler Parkway, 1.9 miles to E. Underwood, turn right. Precede 0.4 miles to 1804 drive on the left, gate is open and proceed up the long driveway to the house. There is plenty of parking. For additional directions call 928-951-4852 or email healthgs4u@aol.com.