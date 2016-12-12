More Help For The Holidays

If families didn’t participate in the Non-Profits Coming Together program, Allic Bales said Payson Assisting Displaced Students (PADS) will continue to work on helping families with Christmas up to Christmas Eve.

Bales said she already knows of two families that need help she did not see at the Non-Profits Coming Together event.

“After Dec. 15, PADS will be responsible for the last-minute families that we seem to get every year all the way to Christmas Eve, so we do need donations,” she said.

PADS is a local Rim Country organization that locates and supports programs which help the seriously disadvantaged students and their families in Rim Country.

From the food banks to the Student Weekend Food Program, to helping parents look for work, to advocating for families at doctor appointments, PADS strengthens families on the edge.

Bales said PADS needs more monetary donations to fulfill its goal of giving a Christmas to everyone who needs it in Rim Country.

Tax deductible donations can be sent to:

PADS

P.O. Box 3476

Payson, AZ 85547

Or call Bales directly at 928-363-7077