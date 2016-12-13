Alliance Reopens Stalled University Talks

After a pause in negotiations, the Rim Country Educational Alliance has resumed its effort to convince Arizona State University to operate a university campus in Payson.

Gary Cordell, Rim Country Educational Foundation president, said at the Star Valley council meeting last week that negotiations stalled during the summer as ASU was focused on efforts to build a campus in downtown Mesa.

Mesa voters in November rejected a city sales-tax hike that would have helped fund the project, so ASU has since scrapped plans to build there.

The Mesa measure would have boosted the city’s sales tax by nearly half a cent. This would generate about $38 million annually, with $23 million for more police officers and firefighters and $15 million for higher education projects – including a for new police officers and Cordell said that is good news for Payson, as ASU is now again discussing a partnership in Payson for a campus.

Cordell said they have not set a deadline for ASU to decide if it will partner up, but they have high hopes they could go before the Arizona Board of Regents in February on the project.

This is similar to what Cordell said in May. Speaking at a Tea Party meeting then, Cordell said they hoped to go to the Regents in June. The issue was not discussed in public at that meeting.

Star Valley Councilor Gary Coon asked if they were considering partnering with other universities.

Cordell said while they have other options, they are not negotiating with anyone else because they have a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ASU that prevents them from starting negotiations with anyone else.

Cordell said their preference is ASU. He said he believes ASU wants to partner on a university in Payson, but ASU has financial concerns. In early discussions, the Alliance had offered to build the campus and guarantee to cover operating losses up to $10 million for the first phase of the campus.

Planning for the design and layout of the campus has gone forward. Crews recently completed a new entrance to the site off State Route 260, complete with a turn lane and de-acceleration lane.

Project officials are now going to meet to discuss the best way to route a road from 260 to the proposed campus, which will sit in the southwest corner of the 253-acre site.

The exterior design of three buildings planned in phase 1 is complete, including a 72,000-square-foot academic building and two dorms, which could house 300-348 students. Cordell said they have stopped designs on the interior of the buildings until they have a university partner, who will provide input on what they should look like and how they will function.

Star Valley Councilor Bob O’Connor said he was glad to get an update on the campus project, but wanted to hear it directly from Separate Legal Entity (SLE) board members. Cordell is head of the Rim Country Educational Foundation, set up by the MHA Foundation, which put up the millions spent so far.

Star Valley and Payson each appoint members to the Alliance SLE board. Star Valley re-appointed Jon Cline to the SLE Tuesday night. Cline said he had enjoyed his tenure on the board, but they had an uphill battle to bring the project to fruition.

After re-appointing Cline, the Star Valley council next appointed a new member to the SLE to replace Laura Bartlett.

The council asked nominees Ted Pettet and Rob Ingram if they would be willing to come before the board and discuss the project. Both agreed they would.

The council went with Pettet, the first mayor of Payson and a 58-year resident of Rim Country, over Ingram, who worked for the Forest Service from 1973-2010.