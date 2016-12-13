Community Almanac Tuesday December 13, 2016

Payson Elks Lodge

The members of the Payson Elks Lodge have so far completed 80 bags to take to the VA in Prescott for Christmas. All donations of new sweats, T-shirts and slippers are due by Thursday, Dec. 15. The donations will be bagged during that weekend and delivered to Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Upcoming luncheon specials at the Elks, 1206 N. Beeline, served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. are:

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Open Faced Hot Turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Beef Stew with cornbread

All specials are only $6.50 unless specified. Regular menu items are also available.

Spend New Year’s Eve at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson and enjoy an evening of fine food and entertainment. The entertainment will be the local SUPERSTARS! Duets. Tickets are $30 per person and include a choice of Prime Rib or Lobster Tail and sides, party favors, and a New Year champagne toast.

Get your tickets at the lodge. Tickets will be available until Friday, Dec. 23 or until sold out, whichever comes first.

Call 928-474-2572 for more information.

Girl Scouts outreach

Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is for all girls grades K-12.

Want to know more? Stop by Scoops between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14. Free ice cream cone for prospective girls! For more information, call Chris at 928-474-2480 or text 928-978-7177.

School concerts

As always, schools in the Rim Country will be filled with holiday music at Christmas concerts. The tentative schedule for the programs:

Payson - Payson High School/Rim Country Middle School Band Concert, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15; guitar concert, 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16. All concerts for Payson schools are in the auditorium on the Payson High School campus.

Pine – Pine Strawberry Elementary School Christmas concert and Christmas tree auction is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the school gym; the tree auction is a popular tradition in the Pine and Strawberry communities, each class and any school club or organization may decorate a tree, sponsored by a business or community club or organization and then these are auctioned to the highest bidder, with funds used by the decorating team for classroom supplies. Linda O’Dell, principal/superintendent for the school, said this year Home Depot in Payson is a new sponsor for the program.

Tonto Basin – Tonto Basin Elementary School will present its Christmas program at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16.

Dueker Ranch benefit

A benefit for the Dueker Ranch in Star Valley is planned at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

A “Cowboy Christmas” program with Pioneer Pepper and the Sunset Pioneers will feature a “Wild West Musical Show.”

Tickets, priced at $20 each, are available at the 260 Café, Payson Wireless, Bob’s Western Wear, Crosswinds Restaurant and Scoops Ice Cream or at the door. All proceeds benefit Dueker Ranch, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations at Sawmill Theatres from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Acting classes at GCC

Gila Community College will be offering acting classes starting Jan. 11, 2017.

The classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. One can register online or at the college until Dec. 18.

Tina Ratzken, who holds a master’s degree in speech and theater, will be teaching the course. The tuition is free for seniors. Home-schooled students, 14 or older, are welcome to enroll.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Tina Ratzken, 928-363-1641.

Jazz pianist needed

The Payson Jazz Trio lost its lead piano player Bob Smolenski when he moved to the Valley about a year ago.

Gerry Reynolds would like to reform the trio, so is looking for a piano player (or a guitar player) who might want to join. There are some performance opportunities to explore in the spring, so Reynolds needs to form the group early in the new year.

Any piano or guitar player available in the Payson area is encouraged to send an e-mail to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com, or leave a message at 602-619-3355.

Open house

The Gila County School Superintendent invites Rim residents to an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 at the Gila County Education Service Agency, 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite G, Payson to celebrate the agency’s recent award of a $412,000 math and science grant.

A light lunch and refreshments will be served.

Gila Community College spring registration

Registration for the 2017 Spring Semester is now under way at Gila Community College.



Students may register online at http://www.gilaccc.org or call and schedule an appointment with an academic advisor. Students are encouraged to meet with an advisor and register early because classes fill quickly. Financial Aid funding is available to those who qualify.

For more information, call 928-468-8039.

Angel Project Toy Drive

Rim residents and visitors are invited to help 11-year-old Angel Alatriz until Tuesday, Dec. 20 to collect toys and other gift items to benefit Payson area children.

Donation boxes are at Sears, Little Caesar’s, Star Valley Storage and the Payson Barber Shop.

Angel Trees for the project are at Payson Wireless, Pandora’s Box, Maverik Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Shear Oasis, Rue 21, Culver’s, Tiny’s Restaurant and Verizon Wireless.

Additional information is available from Angel’s mother, Leticia, 480-322-2743.

Blood drive

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.

Library Friends of Payson Bookstore specials

During December, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore features Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 10 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

New hours at library

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation have changed. The library’s new hours are:

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older.

Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after being certified. If you are interested, email paysontaxaide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.