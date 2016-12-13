Creating Harmony With Health And Education

December is the perfect time of the year to reflect upon and celebrate the complementary relationships in our community.

It’s been proven that communities that understand the benefits of integrating health and education realize a positive outcome… on a variety of levels.

Some may consider health as a “source of well-being” — of an individual person, a team and even a town. Each attains a level of well-being that contributes to their personal success, which in turn contributes to the success of the community in which they live.

There are many elements that impact communities: nutritious and affordable food, disease prevention, stable workforce and economy, visionary leaders, effective teachers, engaged parents.



The MHA Foundation (MHAF) and Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF) have made a commitment to excellence and have an expectation of creating winners.



Two programs that have used the model combining health and education are the Human Health Career Scholarship and the Dual Credit Program.

Human Health Care Scholarships

For decades MHAF (and its predecessor Mogollon Health Alliance) has awarded Human Health Career scholarships each year. While the amount varied in the earlier years, for more than a decade MHAF (and its predecessor Mogollon Health Alliance) has awarded $20,000 in Human Health Career scholarships each year.



Individuals currently attending school and/or working in northern Gila County, or whose parents, grandparents or legal guardian reside in Gila County, may apply to begin or continue their education. Course studies must lead to a human healthcare related career including, but not limited to laboratory, physical therapy, nursing, radiology, pharmacy, medicine, behavior health and dental. Applications are accepted January through March each year. Applications must be received in the MHAF office no later than March 31, 2017.

The Scholarship Committee oversees the awarding of the annual MHAF Auxiliary Scholarships in an amount set by the MHAF Budget Committee. The Scholarship Chairman notifies all applicants of their scholarship status by the end of April. Scholarship funds are applied directly to the cost of tuition, books and mandatory course fees. Generally, the scholarship funds are mailed directly to the institution where the recipient will be enrolling on or after July 1, 2017. Different procedures are in place with Gila Community College.

The selection process for scholarships is based on three elements: academic achievement and/or work experience, reference referrals and financial need.

The most popular course studies are nursing and CNA’s (certified nursing assistants).

Our thanks to Gila Community College Nursing Education Program and Banner Payson Medical Center, for training and educating many locally trained nurses who have been hired to serve in our community.

For specific information on how to apply, visit www.mhafoundation.com/application or call MHAF at 928-472-2588.

Aspire Arizona Foundation – Dual Credit Program

In a rural town, the community plays a significant role in the aspirations of its youth. In a rural town, many times its schools are significant gathering places for the community.



Are you aware, at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, (AAF) focused its efforts on students at Payson High School (PHS)?

A new Dual Credit Program (college and high school credits earned while in high school) was successfully launched giving students the opportunity to take college level general education classes — college math, calculus, chemistry and English composition — with Gila Community College certified instructors and curriculum on the PHS campus — which are fully transferable to all Arizona state colleges and universities.

Dual Credit students can accumulate college credits at a free or greatly reduced price, which can shorten the amount of time and reduce the cost to complete a degree. AAF has invested $15,150 in tuition support, from local donations, for the first semester Aspire students.

Benjamin Franklin once said that, “an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Just 45 percent of Payson graduates continue to college and only 20 percent earn a degree. The Center for the Future of Arizona predicts that by 2020 over 68 percent of all jobs in Arizona will require a post-secondary degree.



A “winning community attitude” can inspire the aspirations of our youth.

There are 99 Aspire students in the first semester of the 2016-17 school year. A celebration is scheduled for mid-January 2017 to recognize their accomplishments.

Visit www.aspirearizona.org to learn how students can take advantage of this opportunity.



As a 501.c.3 organization, tax-deductible donations are welcome.