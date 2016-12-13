Eighth-Grader Excels On Range And In The Field

Pine-Strawberry School eighth-grader Emma Paine enjoyed a week most teenagers only dream of.

It all began Thanksgiving weekend just after she and her father, P/S firefighter Phillip Paine, set out on Emma’s first-ever elk hunt.

Glassing and scouring ranges and flats in Unit 22 North near Payson, the 13-year-old downed a nice-sized five-point bull.

As if that wasn’t enough of a thrill, just three days later she and her fellow Buffalo archery squad teammates traveled to Phoenix to compete in the Ben Avery Fall State Qualifier. In that National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) competition she turned in the performance of her young career finishing first on her team and among all eighth-grade girls.

Downing the bull, her father remembers was done, “In unbelievable fashion.”

It all began after spotting the elk in the distance, out of shooting range. Getting closer required her to stalk the animal two miles up Milk Ranch Point to a location where she would have a chance for a decent shot.

Finally, when she and her father were within 400 yards of the elk, she positioned herself for what was a very difficult attempt.

“I didn’t know if I could make the shot, I’d never shot that far before,” Emma recalls.

Resting her .270 caliber rifle skillfully on a shooting stick, Emma took aim and squeezed off a round that dropped the animal.

“I don’t know many hunters, including me, who could make that shot,” her father proudly said.

Making the shot even more impressive is that many hunters consider a .270 to be the very minimum size caliber needed to harvest an animal the size of a bull elk.

In fact, there are veteran hunters who shun .270s opting for a much larger caliber in order to have more fire power.

But a .270 does have a kick and since Emma is diminutive, the recoil — if not absorbed — could pull the bullet off target.

“No (the kick) didn’t bother me, my adrenalin was flowing,” she said.

Even her father, a seasoned Arizona hunter, was taken back by Emma’s accuracy, “She nailed a 400-yard shot uphill.”

With the thrill of bagging her first big game animal, Emma returned to school to prepare for the National Archery in Schools qualifying tournament at Ben Avery.

Because the fray drew 16 teams, one of the largest fields this season, Emma prepared herself for stiff competition relying on her years of experience, “I’ve been on the archery team since first grade.”

At Ben Avery, Emma rose to the occasion much like Rocky Balboa in his championship rematch against Clubber Lang.

In the 10-15 meter shoot, which Emma says is her favorite of the two NASP competitions (the other being 3-D), Emma scored an impressive 263 with nine 10s or bull’s-eye hits.

Of the 160 girls in the shoot, which included high school aged entrants, she finished fourth and was second among 70 middle school girls.

Most importantly, her team-leading showing helped propel the Buffalo archers to a third-place finish among nine teams.

At Pine-Strawberry school, Emma — although she is extremely shy — is recognized by classmates and teachers as an exceptional teen buoyed a strong work ethic.

“Emma is an amazing student,” lauds archery coach and PE teacher Margaret Johnson. “Quality in everything she does.”

Midway through her eighth-grade year, Emma has not yet decided on what the future holds, but her school science project this spring will focus on medicine and she’s leaning toward a career in the health field.

“That’s what I’d like to do.”

That could be a demanding career choice but whatever she chooses, no one in Pine-Strawberry is betting against her — they know she’s too determined to not succeed.