Everything's Just Duckie

Hundreds of people showed up on Saturday to watch the Racin’ in Payson Rubber Duck Race of 2016, sponsored by the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce to raise money for children’s charities in the region. The event raised about $2,000, not counting the prize money for the duck that finished first. One of the 4,000 ducks had a million-dollar insurance policy if it crossed the finish line 40th, propelled by Payson Fire Department hose blasts. Check out Friday’s Roundup for more details of the great duck race of 2016.