Help Students

We hope you took note of the story in today’s paper about Gila Community College’s search for a new board member.

After loyal service to the district, Board Member John Zilich is stepping down. Unfortunately, no one filed to run for the seat he vacated. We honor John for his service to GCC — and to many other community groups and organizations. His common-sense approach to the board will be sorely missed — especially if no one with equal dedication to the community and to our students steps forward.

Make no mistake, Gila Community College remains vital to this community — but it faces serious challenges.

The community college provides a vital and affordable path to a college degree for Payson students, many of whom come from families of modest means who can’t afford the now hefty price of four years at one of the three state universities.

In addition, community colleges can play an essential role in vocational and workforce training programs. Just witness the success of the nursing and firefighting programs now at GCC.

But as a provisional college without its own accreditation, GCC faces crucial decisions about the future. Should the college accept the status quo, with limited control over programs and very little state aid? Should the college pursue the potentially expensive option of independence? Or should the board seek some other, creative solution — like a full merger with another rural community college district?

In addition, what sort of relationship should GCC seek with a Payson-based university, should the long effort to recruit a four-year school succeed? Finally, how can GCC deepen and build on the close relationship with Payson High School, given the wonderful opportunity presented by the Aspire Arizona Foundation’s support of dual enrollment classes.

The college urgently needs committed board members willing to do the hard work to secure the educational future of Rim Country.

If you’re interested, contact the Gila County Superintendent of Schools office and submit an application for the open seat.