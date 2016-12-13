Horns Trample Colts 48-8 In Home Opener

Miles Huff found what he was looking for right in his own backyard.

The Payson High girls basketball coach watched his Longhorns open the season by struggling to score points in two weeks of road games.

But the familiar surroundings of Wilson Dome seemed like just what the doctor ordered as the Longhorns easily enjoyed their biggest offensive explosion of the young season in a 48-8 rout of Queen Creek Casteel on Friday night.

“It’s huge to start off the home schedule with a victory, and a good one at that,” Huff said. “It was very uplifting for the girls.”

The defense that’s been the strength of the team thus far actually generated much of the offense. The 1-3-1 zone contributed steals and defensive rebounds that sparked the offense. Payson dominated the glass, pulling down 43 rebounds.

And when they weren’t limiting the Colts to one shot, the Horns were taking the ball away before they got off a single shot with 16 steals.

“We executed the things that we really wanted to execute, mainly on the defensive end,” Huff said. “And this week we really stressed rebounding on both ends; which I think we came out and showed we can do with our size and our power.

“We had 30 rebounds in the first half, which is huge for us. We’re not really a pure shooting team, but if we work on the rebounds we can score that way, along with our defense. The offense is the result of playing hard defense.”

Casteel is fielding its first varsity team this season after the school opened its doors last year. The roster consists of just freshmen and sophomores. The Colts dressed just eight players for the varsity game.

Kylee O’Donnell had a monster night for the Longhorns, coming off the bench to produce a double-double. The junior scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Savanna White added eight points. Sadie Sweeney and Raegen Ashby chipped in six points apiece as Payson improved to 1-2 in power points games and 2-5 counting the Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout.

Eight of the 12 Longhorns who played scored as they easily eclipsed their previous high output of 32 points scored in a pair of losses.

Abby Schreur dished out five assists to go with four steals, six rebounds and four points. Becca Carr grabbed five rebounds. Shay England scored four points to go with two steals and two assists. Ashby had three boards.

Sweeney, who also grabbed six rebounds, said it’s nice to see shots finding the basket after the team scored just 27 and 26 points the first two regular season games.

“The first two games have been a little bit of a struggle and coach has told us every day that ‘It’s gonna fall, it’s gonna fall, it’s gonna fall,’ and it is,” Sweeney said. “It shows right there that with hard work and rebounds and good defense, it’s gonna work.”

The Colts (1-4), who beat Phoenix Northwest Christian on Tuesday, didn’t score until hitting a field goal to stop a 9-0 Payson run with 2:08 left in the first quarter. Payson scored the next 29 points to lead 38-2 before the visitors hit one of two free throws with 2:50 left in the third quarter. They drained a three-point basket to beat the buzzer ending the third quarter and added a basket late in the game.

The Longhorns return home to face Northwest Christian at 5:30 p.m. today prior to the boys home opener at 7.