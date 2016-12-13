Internet ‘News’ That Tequila Is Healthy A Hoax

Under the category of fake news — a video floated by on my Facebook feed, “A single shot of tequila a day has some surprising health benefits.”

Instantly my skepticism peaked. I thought — must be fake news — only health benefit of tequila I could think of was making a vacation in Mexico more lively.

It goes on to say, “Tequila can actually help maintain the proper balance of healthy bacteria in your digestive tract, assisting with digestion and other health issues.”

Whoa! I just couldn’t believe what this claimed. Tequila as a probiotic? What an astonishing assertion. Of course there were no accompanying studies ...

Then the video (with lots of pictures of tequila shots surrounded by limes) said, “Tequila encourages — insulin production — tequila contains fructans which are not digestible by the body and act as fiber — which helps medications (for Crohn’s, IBS and colitis) reach the colon.”

At that point, I’d had it.

So, tongue in cheek, I Googled “tequila health benefits” wondering whom I was kidding.

To my surprise, I discovered research from Mexico does indicate ingredients in tequila can make a difference to diabetics.

The agave plant, from which tequila is made, contains a type of fructose that converts into long chain sugars called fructans. This type of sweetener confuses the body keeping it from turning into blood sugar — the stuff that sets off diabetics.

Now, the research did say that the agave sweetener on health food store shelves has processed out the beneficial fructans leaving good old fructose.

The body loves to use fructose like glucose.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health reported that in the Mexican mouse study between the effects of sucrose (common table sugar) and fructans — fructans was the clear winner.

The mice in the study did not gain as much weight, had less glucose in their blood plasma and improved insulin production levels.

But the disclaimer on this research is that once the fructans turn to alcohol, the sugars are now just a common carbohydrate — ethanol. The body can turn a carb into a sugar in a heartbeat.

Ha! Fact-checking at its best.

Take that fake news.

OK, so what about the claim that tequila helps colitis, Crohn’s or IBS. Personally I was positive this was fake news.

I found out, many credible sources have quoted research done by the University of Guadalajara that indicate inulin (not insulin) in the agave plant can aid digestion and the delivery of medications.

The research showed that inulin coats the medication given to sufferers of the digestive disorders keeping it from releasing early into the digestive system. This is a huge benefit because many of the medications for these digestive issues have unpleasant side effects when released early into the digestive system.

Oh come on! In my mind, this had to be fake news.

Well, it seems the inulin research is accurate, but the tequila research is pie in the sky designed to salve the guilt of tequila lovers.

In fact, in a 2004 study, healthy non-obese men taking a shot of tequila a day had an increase in glucose in the body. This can lead to prediabetes and Type II diabetes.

What’s even more sad? Tequila has more calories than vodka, rum or whiskey.

Sad to say, this tequila is healthy video making the Facebook rounds really has no basis in fact.

It’s just another bit of fake news.

So, if you prefer to sip a margarita, just do it for the fun of it.

History of Agave Plant for food

The Aztecs made agave into pulque a weak alcohol, as well as syrup, sugar, wine and vinegar.

The Apache ate roasted agave crowns. They sometimes even ate the cooked agave leaves like artichokes.

In modern times, parts of the agave plant still being eaten include the flowers, the leaves, the heart, and the sap.

With the sap, if it is not used in a few hours, it begins to ferment into the pulque alcohol or vinegar.

The flowers are boiled then battered and fried.

The leaves are harvested in the winter or spring when they have the most sap.

They are then cut into chunks and roasted or baked.

Roasted agave hearts can still be found in Mexican and Farmers Markets.