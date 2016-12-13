Julia Randall Elementary Students Delighted Parents At Annual Christmas Concert

At one point during the fourth graders’ Julia Randall Elementary School 2016 Holiday Concert, kids grabbed blow-up guitars to rock out for the song “Rock the Holly.”

These kids will probably end up performing as drama students.

For the other oodles of kids, the concert offered a chance for parents to dress up the little darlings in crisp dress shirts and slicked down hair, frilly, sparkly dresses and shiny shoes.

As the students waited to go on stage, they gasped and exclaimed at the transformation of their friends. Lest anyone believed the room was full of little adults, their youthful exuberance overwhelmed the sober adult effect.

Music teacher Julie Davies floated through all the cacophony in a Zen-like state, ever the professional director.

Then the concert started in earnest.

The students lined up to file onto the risers with the help of their teachers and principal Linda Scoville.

“Welcome to the 2016 JRE concert,” said Davies to the standing room only crowd.

Before she could start the concert, however, Davies stopped to allow the parents and families to rush to the front and grab a photo.

Did the kids love that!

They mugged and waved, smiled and chuckled as they saw their families.

The concert included traditional songs such as “Here We Come A-Caroling,” to ethinic songs such as “La Navidad.”

At the end of the concert, Davies asked all the classes and the audience to join in singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”