Mayor-Elect Urges Better Marketing

Mayor-elect Craig Swart­wood wants to see Payson become more than a drive-through community.

Speaking at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Dec. 6, Swartwood said several projects he hopes to implement during his two-year tenure should bring more tourists to town and bolster sales tax dollars.

Boosting sales tax dollars will give the town the money it needs to fix the crumbling roads, fill potholes and give officers raises.

One of those projects centers on boosting the town’s marketing through the already-launched Adventure Where We Live, a marketing campaign that encourages residents to get out and enjoy all that Rim Country has to offer, including its shops and trails, and attract visitors to the area.

To capitalize on this, Swartwood is helping launch Passport.

This offers a fun way to get visitors to not only visit the region’s top attractions, but stop by local businesses as well. The project will start with a printed book with information on about 50 regional attractions, like Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, the Bearfoot Trail in Pine, Tonto Creek, Green Valley Park or the Historical Society museum. Each attraction will be sponsored by a local business. Visitors can then scan a barcode at the location with their cellphone — as well as scanning a barcode at the sponsoring business. Each scan will enable the person to enter a drawing for thousands of dollars in prizes.

The Payson Roundup will enlist the business sponsors and produce the book with information about the destinations and directions for getting there.

Part of the money raised through Passport will go toward public art, said Swartwood, who decried the town’s use of an unsightly orange electronic construction sign to advertise events in town. Swartwood said several people have stepped up to help the town secure a proper electronic sign at the entrance of town. In the meantime, Swartwood said the town should do a better job changing out the event

banners that run across the Beeline Highway. Swartwood would also like to see signage added to the street lights, such as those already used during Camp Tontozona, to advertise events like the Rodeo.

Starting March 1, video advertisements about living in Payson will run in some Valley Harkins movie theaters.

On Main Street, Swartwood is open to re-branding it Old Town and re-working the flow of traffic. Swartwood said one idea is taking it from a two-lane road with a center turn lane and making it a two-lane road and using what would then be an open lane for parallel parking.

Swartwood is also open to offering incentives to builders who put site built homes in the area instead of manufactured homes and waiving fees for new business buildings.

Swartwood said he is perusing “doable ideas.”

While it would be great if the community had a recreation center, he said it is not feasible at this time. Rec centers generally cost more to operate than they generate. With just $300,000 in reserves, the town can’t afford a rec center. He said the town would need to build up its reserves to a $3 million to $4 million surplus before he would consider a recreation center. He does support the idea of covering the event center as that may bring more events to town and thus raise sales tax revenue.

Swartwood will be sworn in as mayor Thursday, Dec. 15.