Movie Producer Urges Students To Sacrifice For Dreams

Who could imagine a successful Hollywood producer would want to speak to Payson High School students?

Computer instructor Bud Evans could.

Evans invited producer John Kelly to PHS to speak to the students about his life and career. Kelly urged the kids in the theater, FBLA, DECA and culinary arts Career Technical Education classes to follow their dreams —no matter the odds.

The producer has helped turn such Hollywood hits as “Deadpool” and “Divergent” into box office blockbusters.

“We all have different passions,” said Kelly. “Success shouldn’t be based on money. It should be based on what inspires and drives you.”

Kelly readily admits he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth — nor did he shine as a student. He went to school in Glendale, Ariz. His mother was single and struggled financially. His classmates mostly came from Hispanic backgrounds.

“When I went to Glendale High School, it was a low-income area,” said Kelly. “No one came to our high school to talk about the realities of success.”

Kelly said he struggled in high school. He failed algebra, but he loved telling stories. He credits his teachers with both inspiring and challenging him to stick to his love of telling stories through film and theater.

“Most of my drama teachers encouraged me,” he said, “(but) one teacher bet me in front of my class that I would never be famous. I think she’s dead now.”

Kelly said it took hard work and commitment to get where he’s at today. When he went to ASU, he decided to really apply himself. He worked on one small project after another, making pennies on the dollar compared to his friends who worked for businesses.

“It was hard to watch all my friends buying homes ... while I was making $600 to $700 a week in Hollywood,” he said. “Now I probably make 10 times what they made.”

Kelly said his friends don’t hold his success against him. In fact, they love that he made it doing what he loves.

“They all love that I followed my dreams,” he said.

Looking out over the classroom full of students, Kelly said if they have any interest in getting into movies, it’s completely possible.

Kelly suggested finding people to talk to, ask questions and take entry-level jobs to see if they like the industry.

“If you’d like to break into the business and you don’t know where, you come in as a production assistant,” said Kelly. “You make $100 per day. You find out, do you like electric (tech), costumes, camera or makeup?”

For those aspiring actors in the audience, Kelly has some interesting advice — go to Atlanta, Ga.

He said the state has passed all sorts of incentives for making the state attractive to movie producers. They are always looking for actors to play bit parts and background.

“If you really want to be a actor — go to Atlanta — get more jobs and work,” said Kelly. “Take a good picture of yourself. They want to know who you are. If they want a long, tall guy and if you can deliver a line and you can do the job — they’ll hire you.”

For those students interested in film editing jobs, Kelly suggested contacting the Motion Picture Editing Guild.

“Write them letters,” he said.

Kelly said he often comes back to Arizona to catch up with school chums and to speak at high schools around the state.

Looking out at the room full of students, he said one of his most rewarding activities included inspiring the next generation of storytellers and dreamers to consider working in the film business.

“My greatest joy? Talking to you,” said Kelly. “It’s getting the people in the next generation and getting them involved in (moviemaking).”