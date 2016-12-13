Payson Police Now Fully Staffed

After many years of trying, the Payson Police Department has recruited a full lineup of officers.

For years, the department has been running below the number of officers the town council had authorized. The council this year cut that number by three to provide money for raises, which made it possible for the force to finally reach full staffing.

The last time the department could say this was in 2001.

When the PPD was offering police protection to the Town of Star Valley, it grew to an authorized force of 33 officers. However, the department never actually had that many officers on the force. That has allowed the department to run consistently under budget ever since the recession.

When Star Valley decided to contract with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for police protection, Payson dropped its number of authorized positions to 30 officers, said Police Chief Don Engler.

Again, the department never actually had that many officers.

Then during the last budget year, the town took the money it would have paid to hire three officers and instead gave a raise to every working officer, excluding the chief and lieutenant.

That means the department is now allowed to hire 27 officers.

As of Nov. 28, the PPD is considered fully staffed with the authorized budgetary police officer positions for budget year 2015/2016.

Three of those 27 officers are still in the police academy, with one joining patrol soon. New officers go through four months of training at the academy and then spend three months doing field training until they are sent out on patrol solo.

Engler said the additional officers would mean larger squads and less overtime.

With fewer officers, the department has had to have many shifts covered by just a sergeant and an officer. With more officers, Payson can have three officers on and a sergeant.

On any given day, the PPD responds to 50-60 calls. Recently, dispatchers took 95 calls and officers made 12 arrests in a 24-hour period. The eight officers working that day each took roughly 12 calls.

Engler praised the hiring committee, led by Sgt. Jason Hazelo with members Det. Michael Hansen; Celena Ortiz, executive administrative assistant; Alison Murphy, communications supervisor; and officers Nicholas Bogatko and Jesse Davies.

“Their efforts and enormous amount of time required to first and foremost recruit the proper applicants, conduct the screening of the applicants and testing of the applicants is greatly appreciated and has led to this successful accomplishment,” he said. “Again, this is a tremendous accomplishment and the efforts of the hiring committee are greatly appreciated.”

Officer advancement

On November 23, Sgt. Jason Hazelo completed a Masters of Science in leadership at Grand Canyon University. Hazelo specialized in organizational leadership and graduated with a near perfect grade point average. Hazelo plans to use his education in leadership by furthering his professional growth with the department and in his personal life, Engler said.