Rcms Wrestlers Pin Down Medals

The Rim Country Middle School wrestling team made a strong showing in the White Mountain League Final Tournament. Soto Sellis won the championship at heavyweight to lead five who finished among the top four. Jesse Power finished second at 118 pounds, Deion Zamora took third at 63 and Eden Vasquez (125) and Travis Christian (142) both placed fourth.

Also, RCMS enjoyed a strong performance at the Yavapai County Middle School Duals.

Ten RCMS athletes medaled, including: champions E. Vasquez (125), Francisco Vasquez (heavyweight), Dexter Waterman (83) and Zamora (63); runners-up Jesse Powers (118) and Sellis (heavyweight); third place Ayden Ormand (111); and Adrian Zeferino (133), Travis Christianson (142) and Mason Wallace (73), who all finished fourth.