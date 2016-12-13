Rcms Wrestlers Pin Down Medals

Pictured are four of the five RCMS wrestlers who placed in the top four at the White Mountain League Tournament. From left to right are: Travis Christian (fourth at 142), Deion Zamora (third at 63), Eden Vasquez (fourth at 125) and Soto Sellis (first at heavyweight). Not pictured is Jesse Powers (second at 118).

As of Tuesday, December 13, 2016

The Rim Country Middle School wrestling team made a strong showing in the White Mountain League Final Tournament. Soto Sellis won the championship at heavyweight to lead five who finished among the top four. Jesse Power finished second at 118 pounds, Deion Zamora took third at 63 and Eden Vasquez (125) and Travis Christian (142) both placed fourth.

Also, RCMS enjoyed a strong performance at the Yavapai County Middle School Duals.

Ten RCMS athletes medaled, including: champions E. Vasquez (125), Francisco Vasquez (heavyweight), Dexter Waterman (83) and Zamora (63); runners-up Jesse Powers (118) and Sellis (heavyweight); third place Ayden Ormand (111); and Adrian Zeferino (133), Travis Christianson (142) and Mason Wallace (73), who all finished fourth.

