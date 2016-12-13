Star Valley Councilor Dies, Paty Henderson Leaves Void

Star Valley Town Councilor Paty Henderson died Thursday, Dec. 8.

According to Town Manager Tim Grier, Mrs. Henderson had recently been ill with a cold, but had called into town hall earlier on Thursday and said she was feeling better.

On Dec. 6, the council elected her vice mayor.

Grier said everyone is still reeling from the loss.

Henderson had served on the Star Valley Town Council for about six years. She last sought and won re-election in 2014.

At the time of the election, Henderson said, “The Town of Star Valley is one of very few in the state that is on a sound financial footing. As a fiscal conservative, I would like to see that status remain in place. More importantly, the people of Star Valley deserve representation that takes their view into account. I may sit on the council, but I work for the people.”

Grier said while no formal decision has been made regarding filling the vacancy on the council created by Henderson’s death, he expects the seat will be left vacant for a time out of respect and in recognition of her service to the community. There were two years remaining for this term in office.

Henderson’s family has a tradition of service.

Her father, Jim Jones, was a Gila County supervisor for two terms after a career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He served as an expert witness in treaty violations which included boundary and water disputes.

Her children are also dedicated to service. Henderson’s son Justin is a wildland firefighter with the Forest Service and her daughter Rose did two tours in the Middle East in the Air Force and is in the reserves at Luke Air Force Base.

Outside of service to the community, Henderson was also an avid genealogist and especially proud of her Scottish heritage, working to help bring a chapter of the Daughters of Scotia to the Rim Country and serving a leading post in the organization for descendants or spouses of descendants of Scots immigrants. Not long ago, she enjoyed an extended visit to Scotland.

She is survived by both children; her husband, Fred; grandchildren; and in-laws.

At press time information about services was not available.