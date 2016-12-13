Teens Waste Taxpayers’ Money Demonstrating During School Hours

Editor:

Like the editor of the Roundup, I too am “excited when teenagers care enough about their country and their fellow citizens to demonstrate about anything.” (Editor’s note following my letter “Get back to school” Nov. 18.)

I am also excited when teenagers are responsible enough to do their demonstrating on their own dime instead of the taxpayers’. We, the people are paying for their education, and they clearly are not yet mature enough to understand that nothing in this life is free, including their education.

Further, given the fact that public education is no longer teaching American government, civics or social studies in any meaningful way, these kids have practically zero understanding of the United States Constitution and the fact that our government is bound by the limitations imposed by that document. They are unaware the recent election of Donald J. Trump happened because the people are darned sick and tired of our government ignoring the supreme law of the land that created it and delegated to it the only lawful authority it has.

It seems to be the province of the liberals who have supported this diversion from the fundamental principles of our nation was founded to preserve and protect to focus on one element of an opposing argument and take it to the extreme of absurdity. Of course no one needs to die gallantly before they can demonstrate for what they believe in. But they should demonstrate maturity and some level of understanding of principles of life and liberty before they go wasting taxpayer money demonstrating about something they know absolutely nothing about.

The U.S. Constitution protects their right to make their own way in this world without interference from government. It does not authorize bailing them out for bad lifestyle decisions and it does not authorize robbing them blind to pay for unauthorized expenditures like government health care or welfare or bailing out businesses that are “too big to fail.” It does not authorize socialism.

Donald L. Cline