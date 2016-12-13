They Lived A Life Of Service

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Mahatma Gandhi

“I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who have sought and found how to serve.”

Albert Schweitzer

We have lost Paty Henderson, one of the good-hearted, hard-working members of the beloved community, who gave her time so freely in service of others.

She spent the last six years on the Star Valley Town Council, sitting through the long meetings, making the difficult decisions, dealing with the frustrations and joys of leadership in this community.

She wasn’t feeling well — thought she was getting better — then died abruptly, to the surprise and dismay of those who knew her.

She came from a family accustomed to serving the community. Her father was a county supervisor. Her son is a wildlands firefighter, her daughter in the Air Force.

Of course, their loss dwarfs any grief we may feel — but we hope these words and the knowledge of the good she has done will offer some solace.

We have lost others who deserve equal praise — whose passing we neglected to celebrate here. Chief among them was Ed Blair, a longtime Payson councilor and minister, who also spent many hours in selfless dedication to his fellow citizens. He served many terms, a cheerful, kind presence on the council, who never criticized and never hesitated to help. He spent countless hours at community functions and many more puzzling over the agenda and the endlessly arcane government reports and issues.

They served us well and faithfully — and we shall miss them.

But we know that they also understood the joy of service and the responsibility we each must shoulder to work for the common good if we are to pass along intact this flawed and striving republic to our children and our children’s children.

We each have such a brief span here, among the canyons and the billowing clouds, among the heroes and the lost souls. We all seek meaning and purpose. Ed and Paty found that meaning in the time and thought they lavished on their fellow citizens.

We can only hope to do as much, in the time allotted to us.

“Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

Martin Luther King Jr.