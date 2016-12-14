Election Nightmares

When Bob Horne heard that a friend’s 5-year-old daughter could not sleep because of the presidential election, he’d had enough.

“That a child could lose sleep and be fearful with the potential results of an election — that’s fine in a totalitarian country. But here? It upset me terribly,” said Horne, of the Rim Country Literacy Program.

“Nadia” kept hearing from her fellow kindergarten classmates that she would be deported if Trump won the election. Her mother said she would come home from school every day in tears, upset because of what she heard.

But Nadia is a U.S. citizen, along with all her siblings.

But that didn’t matter to her classmates.

“I once dreamed I was sitting in a door and they were going to shut it on me,” said Nadia — taking a moment to look up from her coloring book to talk about the dream.

Her mother said the dreams came between the pressure at school and watching the presidential election.

Then election night brought Nadia’s worst fears to reality. She and her mother stayed up watching the results while the rest of the family went to bed.

At 1 a.m., the family awoke to hear Nadia sobbing.

Her mother didn’t want to mention her daughter’s fears to school officials and her husband tried to downplay the issue.

“All day my husband says it is no problem,” she said. “He said, ‘Don’t scare the children. Stay quiet — don’t say anything.’”

Horne agreed that the Hispanic community avoids bringing up difficulties to authorities. He recounted his experience teaching along the Texas-Mexico border where he learned about the culture.

“We had to build a Parent-Teacher Organization,” he said. “The school was seen as a government agency.”

That kept the parents in Horne’s district from feeling comfortable joining the PTO. Finally, Horne decided to visit the Hispanic families in their homes.

It made all the difference in the world.

“They made me a meal ... (then) they started coming to the school meetings,” said Horne.

To help break through those barriers, Horne convinced Nadia and some of her siblings to share their stories about the fears the campaign inspired — and the way it has emboldened some students to start bullying others.

Nadia’s two sisters, good students with good grades and who volunteer at school, said in some ways the post-election period has been worse than the election itself.

At RCMS, Emma (not her real name) said the bullying happens during recess and on the bus. She said the school has tried to start programs, such as the Bridges program to help combat bullying.

Her sister Ana (not her real name) also experienced problems at JRE, but her teacher took the time to tell all the students, “not all of the Mexicans would be sent back to Mexico, just the bad ones.”

Yet behind the backs of the adults, the girls continue to hear threats and predictions they’ll soon face deportation.

Payson Unified School District Superintendent Greg Wyman said every reported bullying incident is taken seriously.

“We would look at the individual situations independent of each other,” said Wyman.

“Bullying, regardless of the focus of the bullying, is dealt with. If there is a pattern of behavior or if we see a trend throughout the district we will address it accordingly.”

Yet Wyman said until he hears of more incidents throughout the district, he doesn’t have enough evidence to move forward on a districtwide response.