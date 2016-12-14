Hairy Chins, Big Hearts

It was an unexpected diagnosis. In September, Payson resident Don McDaniel learned he had oral cancer. Thus began a rigorous round of daily chemotherapy and radiation treatments, leaving his mouth so badly blistered he can’t eat.

On Dec. 3, Don and his wife Pam McDaniel got an unexpected gift.

Thanks to the donations from police and residents during the annual Beards on Patrol fund-raiser, the McDaniels received a check for $5,400.

Pam said they were shocked when they were handed the check at the Payson Police Department, especially since their son, Jacob Lee, an officer with the PPD had tricked them into coming to receive it.

“We are beyond grateful,” she said crying on the phone. “The devotion of our police department and this town, we are just so grateful.”

Last year was the first time the PPD participated in Beards on Patrol, which officer Justin Deaton thought offered a fun way to help someone in need in the community. For the month of November, the normally clean-shaven officers grew their beards out. Throughout the month, officers collected donations.

All of the money collected is given to someone battling cancer.

As November ended, Deaton asked officers who they should donate the money to this year. Lee was reluctant to disclose his father was batting cancer, much less nominate his father to receive the money, Pam said.

He told Deaton his dad had been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer.

After a routine doctor’s appointment, the family learned that Don, 56, had cancer.

Don had always had large tonsils. He had a biopsy in 2015, but it came back clean.

When he went to the doctor in September for a prescription refill, his normal doctor was off so he saw a sub. The doctor noted Don’s tonsils did not look normal. Don went and had another biopsy and this one came back cancerous.

He had surgery in October and has been getting daily chemo treatments, which is taking a toll on his body. The treatments have put a huge strain on the couple’s finances.

Pam said they are living week-to-week on her paycheck so to suddenly receive $5,400 is a huge blessing.

Their son Jacob lured them to the PPD under the pretenses he was receiving an award.

Pam said she told Jacob she did not think Don could attend because he was not feeling well. Jacob insisted he come so Pam said they would “give it our best shot to be there.”

When they learned the meeting was actually for them, they were overwhelmed.

Doctors have told Don he has a good chance for a full recovery.