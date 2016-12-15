Community College Needs New Board Member

Gila Community College board member John Zilisch’s term will end on Dec. 31.

Problem is, no one ran to fill his seat. So, the Gila County Superintendent’s Office has put out a request for anyone in the GCC District 1 voting area interested in the job to throw his or her hat in the ring.

Outgoing board member Zilisch has a long history of volunteerism during his 15 years in Rim Country.

He volunteers for Payson Helping Payson, served on the Gila County Community Action Program and served the governing board of his church. To top all that off, Zilisch volunteered to help organize the Rim Country Classic Auto Club’s Beeline Cruise-In Car Show.



Zilisch joined the GCC board in early 2014 after a nine-month search to replace former board member Tom Loeffler. He then ran for another two-year term.

Zilisch had an interest in education, particularly in education geared toward on-the-job training. During Zilisch’s tenure, GCC started up the cosmetology program that has already graduated students who now work in the community.

Both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees are in education, which served him well during part of his 35-year career with Caterpillar as the director and facility manager of Caterpillar Training Schools. The other jobs he held during his career with Caterpillar exposed him to working with budgets — a big interest he held while working on the GCC board.

The recently elected Gila County Superintendent Roy Sandoval will get his feet wet appointing the new board member after a search and interview process.

The deadline for seeking this position is Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the voting district requirement, a candidate for the GCC board:

• Cannot be employed by the district, nor can their spouse.

• Cannot be a member of any other school district governing board.

• Cannot have any members of the immediate family who currently reside with them (or have resided in their home within the last four years) who are members of the governing board.

For more information about the governing board application process, please contact Christine Lopez or Roy Sandoval in the Gila County Superintendent’s office at 928-402-8784 (Globe) or 928-472-5371 (Payson).

Applications are available at the Gila County Schools Office at the courthouse in Globe, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.gilacountyesa.org.

Gila Community College District 1 boundaries include most of northern Gila County.