True Meaning Of Christmas

The Salvation Army bell ringers are collecting donations all over town for the needy, embodying the admonition: “For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat. I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink. I was a stranger, and ye took me in.” But this year the Salvation Army faces a serious shortage of people willing to serve as bell ringers in two-hour shifts — especially the week of Christmas, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24. If you’re interested in volunteering, call John at 928-595-0517.