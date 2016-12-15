True Meaning Of Christmas

Contributing to the Salvation Army Christmas outreach

Photo by DJ Craig.

As of Tuesday, December 13, 2016

The Salvation Army bell ringers are collecting donations all over town for the needy, embodying the admonition: “For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat. I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink. I was a stranger, and ye took me in.” But this year the Salvation Army faces a serious shortage of people willing to serve as bell ringers in two-hour shifts — especially the week of Christmas, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24. If you’re interested in volunteering, call John at 928-595-0517.

