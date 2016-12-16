Boys Struggling To Put It Together

The Longhorns learned some harsh lessons on Tuesday in the course of a painful drubbing at the hands Phoenix Northwest Christian.

Payson never looked like a threat, because they never coalesced as a team. The Longhorns took improbable three-point shots, didn’t scramble back to mount a defense and failed to effectively set one another up for the shot.

Despite individual standout efforts, they could not muster the teamwork and discipline it takes for five players running from one end of the court to another to mount both an effective defense and the necessary offense.

In short, this team has a lot to learn.

They’re hoping they’ll jell, like the football team on which several of the starters played.

So far, there’s no sign of that, to the deep frustration of both the players and the coach.

The Longhorns have now fallen to 1-3 in power points games and 2-9 counting tournaments.

On Tuesday, they watched 10 of the 11 Crusaders who played score, including four in double figures.

NWC simply cruised to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and added to the advantage from there.

The frustration was evident on the face of first-year Longhorns head coach Denver White when he finally emerged from the locker room.

”We have very little heart right now,” he said.

The coach said things must change, starting with the development of a cooperative team spirit.

“I’m either going to have to run it out of them, work it out of them or they’re just going to take beating after beating,” White said.

But it wasn’t all gloom for Payson as a couple of players stepped up to play significant roles.

Strong individual performances by Ryan Ricke, Korben White, Rayce Mathews and Dylan Justice — who came off the bench and wound up the leading scorer for the Longhorns, couldn’t overcome too many problems.

Ricke leads the Longhorns in scoring. He tallied 30 points in Payson’s only win in the Flagstaff Tournament they went 1-3 in last weekend, according to White.

“I can expect every single time Ryan will go out and hustle and he’ll try to make 19-30 points. Ryan will always make points.

“Rayce has made a big contribution,” the coach said. “He will hustle and give me everything he’s got.”

The Longhorns return home to host Fountain Hills at 7:30 tonight in their final tuneup for the 3A East Region opener at home against Show Low at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.