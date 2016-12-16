Businesses Brace For Minimum Wage Hike

From ice cream to child care, with the voter-mandated increase to the minimum wage prompting salary adjustments in January, a number of local businesses say their prices will rise as well to deal with the added expense.

Arizona’s minimum wage currently sits at $8.05 an hour, above the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which took effect in 2009. In November, voters approved Proposition 206, raising the minimum wage to $12.

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Arizona increases from $8.05 to $10 per hour. It will rise another 50 cents each year thereafter until it hits $12 in 2020.

Before the increase even takes effect, local businesses are letting customers know prices are going up.

The Payson bowling alley posted a sign outside notifying customers the cost of a game is going up at the start of the new year.

At Community Presbyterian Church’s day care center, the hourly rate is going from $3.75 to $5, which will increase the cost for a full week of child care from $135 to $150. That will add up to an extra $780 per child annually.

The movie theater has said it will also increase its ticket prices.

At Scoops Ice Cream & Espresso, owner Chris Higgins says he will also be raising prices.

Higgins said he and his wife have not determined how much to raise prices, but probably less than 10 percent.

For Higgins, the cost of doing business goes up

every year thanks to rising food costs. Two years ago, the cost of ice cream supplies jumped 20 percent.

They have had to raise their prices four times in 5 percent increments over their eight years in business, but try to keep things affordable.

Higgins said they typically hire high school students to work part-time at the ice cream shop, giving them an opportunity gain work experience. The store typically pays minimum wage and offers raises as the mostly young workers take on more responsibilities. Several employees currently make more than $10 an hour. The staff varies from nine in the winter to 18 in the summer.

With the minimum wage increasing to $12 by 2020, Higgins said he will no longer offer new employees raises because the store cannot afford to pay a 16-year-old more than $12 to scoop ice cream part-time. They currently only pay $12 to employees with management duties.

“We will make it clear they are not going to see a raise,” Higgins said when the law requires them to pay $12 an hour.

While Scoops typically hires teens and part-time workers, proponents of the bill say an increase in the minimum wage will really help working families.

At $8.05 an hour, a full-time worker makes roughly $16,700 annually — just above the poverty line, but below what many say is needed to live comfortably. In Payson, the average two-bedroom home rents for $950 — which would consume about 68 percent of the annual salary for a full-time minimum-wage worker.

Payson Town Manager LaRon Garrett said the minimum wage increase will mostly affect part-time workers.

Currently, the town’s starting salary for a full-time position is $10.24, but part-time workers, such as those that work events during the summer for Parks and Recreation, make minimum wage.

The town typically hires 15 to 20 part-time workers, but may have to trim the total hired in 2017, Garrett said. The minimum wage increase in January falls in the middle of the town’s fiscal year budget, so the town has not budgeted for a pay increase.

With part-time workers soon making as much as some full-time employees, Garrett said the town must complete a salary study. The last time the town completed such a study was eight years ago.

If a salary study in the upcoming fiscal year reveals the town needs to pay employees more, Garrett said Payson will have to figure out how cover the raises.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the incoming speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives J.D. Mesnard said the state may sue to block the minimum wage increase in January. He said the proposition may violate a clause in the state Constitution requiring initiatives to include a funding source if they require state outlays, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona House attorneys are looking into the issue.

Nationally in November, voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and Washington state all approved minimum wage increases, joining some cities that have already voluntarily raised the minimum wage.

Seattle adopted an ordinance in 2014 that raises the minimum wage to $15 by 2018 for businesses with more than 500 workers and 2021 for businesses with less than 500 employees.

The University of Washington is tracking what effect this is having on the local economy and so far, the study has revealed no significant price increases, but has documented declines in unemployment and increases in the total number of people employed.

In Ohio meanwhile, lawmakers in early December passed a measure to block cities from raising the local minimum wage above the state level.