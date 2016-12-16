A Christmas Thought

Editor:

The Messiah of God was not born a “natural man” who, because of the things He accomplished, became a historical figure. The birth of Jesus as Son of Man and simultaneously Son of God cannot be accounted for or explained by anything that has ever happened, or ever will happen in this world. He was born into history from outside of history. He was not just a Son of Man, who by superhuman effort became Son of God — He was born Son of God, who by a superhuman effort became Son of Man.

Just as Jesus was born into human history from outside of history, so He must be born in us from outside human history. Each of us must become a Bethlehem and a stable where the Christ can be born into us. Just as we cannot enter into a material kingdom of this physical world unless we are born into it by the “natural process” — we cannot enter the spiritual Kingdom of God unless we are born into it by the “supernatural process” of being “born from above.” When Jesus said that we must “be born again,” He was not giving a physical, material, or natural command — He was stating a supernatural spiritual fact.

I am sure that God is very pleased with our decision to set aside a day, once a year, for a joyful, thankful, and spiritually uplifting “special celebration” of the coming of the Son of God into the world. But we must be constantly reminded that what we are celebrating must not be “put away” with the trees we spent so much time on, the shopping we did for the presents we bought (many of which will be returned), and the seasonal songs we sang — which we will not hear again for another year — because His coming is integral to the profound revelation of the creator of the universe coming to us.

Just as a human baby is miraculously formed in its mother’s womb, the Christ is miraculously formed in us — when we are “born from above” as a spiritual baby — so that we may bear His image — looking and acting more like Him every day of our lives.

John Smith, evangelist

Payson Church of Christ