Christopher Creek Residents Take Holiday Celebrations Seriously

Christopher Creek tends to take its celebrating seriously and that was certainly evident judging by the amount of work that went into the decorating of the vehicles in the annual light parade. Mild temperatures and moonlit skies made for a perfect evening for the event.

There were 16 well-decorated entries that punctuated the night as they paraded through the Creek. Well, there would have been 17, but for the fact that each year there seems to be one failure to illuminate.

Colcord Road was well represented by the Hostee rig with the grandkids and the Buchholz outfit of John and Donna, Rob and Shelly, Morgan and Mallory.

Several entries came out of Creekside RV Park. There was the “train” from Christopher Creek Lodge.

One unit operated by Bud Light John featured Christmas music adding to the festive night. Santa rode on the back of the Red Sled with Dean and Genny Dodson.

A number of spectators grouped together at various places along the route. Turns out that nearly everybody not parading was already at Sheila’s Creekside for the Christmas party.

It was a great night for a campfire on the patio. Upon arriving you would have thought everybody was outside enjoying the night. Inside, the porch was packed, the bar was full and the dining room was at capacity.

Santa was seated in the President’s Room in front of the tree doing photo-ops for children and adults as well. He mentioned one of his favorites was 9-month-old Ella. It also turns out he was quite a hit with 4-year-old Olive, great-granddaughter of Karen Thornton.

The boys, Colton and Gavin, were busy playing table games over in one corner. One wall features several long tables of food including the sloppy Joes and goulash along with a vast array of side dishes and salads.

Spencer came by to give Santa a big hug. His mother mentioned the sheer joy she saw emanating from his face. After the numerous photos, the Jolly Ol’ Elf ho, ho, hoed his way out into the night.

The place was packed and the dining room became more so as the drawings and raffle items were awarded. A bunch of great prizes were presented and then it came the time for the 50-50 drawing benefiting the homeowners association. Little Olive drew the winning ticket and she drew her great-grandmother’s number! Karen promptly donated her winnings back to the association.

Kudos go out to Sheila and her crew for hosting the crowd of more than 150 celebrants on top of her regular business.

Earlier that day the kids met Santa and Mrs. Claus down at the firehouse. Mrs. Claus was just perfect — as if central casting sent her. She had a striking resemblance to Shawna Nottingham who manages the Christopher Creek Lodge.

There were about 17 kids and more than that number of adults filling the room at the firehouse. Santa spoke of his trip from the North Pole and running into a lot of snowflakes on the way. Most of the snowflakes were congregated near colleges it seems.

Just as all the smaller children got their visit with Santa and it was about to be Spencer’s turn, two more late-comers came in. Santa received a large basket of beautiful cookies from Spencer (Cheri) and lots of artwork from the Tice grandkids.

Thanks go out to the firefighters for chauffeuring Santa and Mrs. Claus to and from the party.

Winfield O. Schmitt was 98 and took care of himself in his own home up until Thanksgiving Day of this year. He saw to a lot of other people, too. A World War II veteran, who participated in the Battle of the Bulge, Schmitt was active in the VFW in Wausau, Wis. He was a Past Commander and also commanded the post’s honor guard. In 30 years he presented flags to more than 600 widows of fellow servicemen.

Chuck Schmitt arrived back in Wausau on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and his dad passed in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. Chuck said his dad had been to Christopher Creek several times and enjoyed his visits here. Services with full military honors were held Monday in 16-degree weather.

David Piper was a 10-year resident up on the ridge above the Creek. He turned 89 in October and passed away peacefully on Dec. 7. He left behind four daughters, Joy, Joan, Jill and Jule and one grandson, Marc.

Joan writes, “He was an amazing, caring, generous, easygoing father who instilled in his daughters their faith. He enjoyed walking every morning and kicking your bottom in pinochle.”

On Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. there will be a celebration of life at St. Mark Lutheran, 3030 W. Thunderbird in Phoenix.

Forecast for 62 degrees Wednesday ... and that’s another week in the Creek.