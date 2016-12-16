City Creek Hikers Learn, It’S All About The Views

Sometimes you just want to get out and up. High up.

When the winter weather is nice or in the spring, when it’s getting warmer but not too hot, the Payson Packer C Group likes to hike around Payson. We did just that twice in 2015, once in February and again in December to City Creek Trail. It’s an easy ride following Main Street past the water treatment plant fording the stream there, then taking the dirt road now called Doll Baby Ranch Road out 7.3 miles until you leave the mesa top and head down into the City Creek area where on the right you’ll see signage for City Creek trailhead.

Once you’re parked and geared up, cross the road and head back the way you came a few feet until you see the trailhead on your right. Cross City Creek and follow the narrow trail up along the side of the ridge. The trail leads you up the ridge gradually but stop every once in a while to look around. The views are stupendous. I always take hiking poles. Though the trail is well-maintained, it is narrow and the way down is long if you should happen to fall.

At the right time of year you’ll see a lot of flowers both regular ones and cactus flowers. Take care along the trail as cat’s claw and cactus are right on the edge of the trail. I’ve been scratched more than once.

Our C Group generally goes about 2.4 miles, to the top of the ridge. The last half mile is steeper than the trail so far but switchbacks up the side of the ridge until you reach the saddle. There, the trail continues on to the left, meandering along the back side of the ridge until eventually it connects with the Arizona Trail. However, we break right and climb up the hill and have our lunch on the rocks at the top where we have a 360-degree view of the surrounding countryside.

At the top, GPS 34 111.893N, 111 29.052W, we can see to the northwest and the Spanish Ruins, a separate hike, about 1.24 miles away. To the east we can see the Doll Baby road we came in on and to the south and west, the Mazatzal Mountains.

This is our turn around point, though as I said, if you’d like a longer hike, just keep hiking along on the trail. We go back to the trailhead the way we came in. Our more intrepid hiker and photographer, Randy W. likes to get up high over the trail to take pictures of us as we snake along the path in a colorful line.

One spring day we encountered a forest ranger with pack horses, out to reacquaint the horses with the trail. We had a nice chat and were on our way after having given the horses treats with the ranger’s permission, of course. Overall, a perfect day out with fresh air, good company and views that go on for miles. Time for lunch!

If you’d like to read more of Cockrell’s work, go to www.conniesrandomthoughts.com.