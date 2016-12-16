Editor:

While a recent commenter supported President-elect Trump’s skepticism of climate change, you wrote recently about the increasing dangers of wildfires and decreasing water supplies, more evidence that climate change and global warming is real. The Nation magazine said the stakes are enormous. Climate change isn’t some distant concern. It is a very real and present danger. Trump may not accept that, but the generals in the Pentagon have no doubt. The Defense Department reports that climate change is an “urgent and growing threat to our national security,” contributing to “increased natural disasters, refugee flows and conflicts over basic resources. These impacts are already occurring and the scope, scale and intensity are projected to increase.” In January the Pentagon ordered its officials to incorporate climate change impacts into plans, across a full range of military operations,” from weapons testing to preparing troops for war. It’s time to accept the scientific evidence and cease the political rhetoric. Fire is an increasing threat, but there is even more evidence that climate change is bringing even greater and more present dangers.

Gerald Reynolds