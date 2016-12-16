Community Almanac Friday, December 16, 2016

School concerts tonight

There will be a guitar concert at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Payson High School Auditorium.

Tonto Basin Elementary School will present its Christmas program at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16.

Lots for fun at library for the Christmas holiday

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has lots of fun for visitors during the holiday season.

Now through Friday, Dec. 23, guests are invited to find an “Elfie on the Shelfie and take a Selfie.” Bring your phone to the reference desk and get a prize. For even more fun, post your picture to Facebook and tag the Payson Public Library. Even if you don’t have phone, you can still participate, one of the great elves at the library will be glad to take a picture for you or you can just show them where you found Elfie.

Among the other upcoming holiday activities:

• This Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be Christmas crafts and a showing of Christmas kids’ classics: “Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Little Drummer Boy”

• On Monday, Dec. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., “The Santa Trap”

• Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., “Holidaze”

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., edible Christmas craft and “One Magic Christmas”

• Thursday, Dec. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Thomas’ Christmas Carol”

Once again a variety of music programs is planned at the library for the holidays:

• 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 - Phyllis Papineau, pianist

• 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Grace Notes Bell Choir

• 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Jennifer Holly and Anne James of Cinnamon Twist

For more information, call 928-474-9260.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations at Sawmill Theatres from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Dueker Ranch benefit

A benefit for the Dueker Ranch in Star Valley is planned at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

A “Cowboy Christmas” program with Pioneer Pepper and the Sunset Pioneers will feature a “Wild West Musical Show.”

Tickets, priced at $20 each, are available at the 260 Café, Payson Wireless, Bob’s Western Wear, Crosswinds Restaurant and Scoops Ice Cream or at the door. All proceeds benefit Dueker Ranch, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Open house

The Gila County School Superintendent invites Rim residents to an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 at the Gila County Education Service Agency, 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite G, Payson to celebrate the agency’s recent award of a $412,000 math and science grant.

A light lunch and refreshments will be served.

Angel Project Toy Drive

Rim residents and visitors are invited to help 11-year-old Angel Alatriz until Tuesday, Dec. 20 to collect toys and other gift items to benefit Payson area children.

Donation boxes are at Sears, Little Caesar’s, Star Valley Storage and the Payson Barber Shop.

Angel Trees for the project are at Payson Wireless, Pandora’s Box, Maverik Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Shear Oasis, Rue 21, Culver’s, Tiny’s Restaurant and Verizon Wireless.

For details call Angel’s mother, Leticia, 480-322-2743.

Food distribution

A food distribution by Market on the Move is available at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Gila Community College north parking lot, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. You can purchase approximately 60 pounds of produce and food for $15 cash. First come, first served.

Blood drive

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.