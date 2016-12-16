Fake News Nothing New

Editor:

Fake news — schmake news — snake news.

The “left-stream media” including the Payson Roundup is in a tizzy over the alleged recent proliferation of fake news, including its alleged negative impact on Hillary Clinton’s presidential election campaign.

Hey, I’ve got some breaking news for the fake news phobic crowd: Rumors, allegations, innuendos, gossip, little white lies, big fat whoppers and outright propaganda have been around since shortly after mankind first learned to communicate tens of thousands of years ago.

Funny isn’t it that fake news is all of a sudden a national crisis, even leading some to call for restrictions on the exercise of the First Amendment’s free speech?

Indeed, the current national narrative about fake news is being driven as much by the very real “alt-left” as by the “alt-right.” No less than President Barack Obama and Mrs. Clinton have recently been bloviating about the evils of fake news. They are desperately searching for some kind of rationalization for Mrs. Clinton’s allegedly shocking election loss. No, it couldn’t be that Mrs. Clinton was a horrible candidate and a terrible campaigner with a very much out-of-touch leftist agenda, could it?

No, it’s got to be all that fake news.

Never mind the blatantly fake news promulgated by Obama, Clinton and Susan Rice over the irrelevant Islamic video as the cause of the Benghazi tragedy.

Never mind the blatantly fake news promulgated by The New York Times and its brethren that Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana had accused him of spousal rape.

Never mind the entire blatantly false “Hands up, don’t shoot!” narrative from Ferguson, Missouri — it never happened.

I could go on and on, but never mind, I’ve got to go. It’s time for the Kim Kardashian show!

Larry Hoffenberg