Fight Hunger

Turns out, far more of our friends and neighbors are perched on the brink than we suspect. Despite the long, slow economic recovery, hunger continues to stalk all too many families in Rim Country. Every week, they line up at the three food banks in Rim Country, waiting humbly for enough food to get through the month.

The Community Food Drive is in full swing through the holidays, hoping to raise $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food to get the three food banks through the year —with cash and cans and the love of one another.

The Rev. Charles Proudfoot is heading up the drive. He estimates that half of the people who come to the food bank seeking help got laid low by illness — and the resulting medical bills.

Reporter Alexis Bechman spent a little time talking to people showing up for a food box and found some heartrending stories — one man found himself impoverished by an injury on the job and another disabled veteran has not enough to eat.

So we urge you to make a donation. Come down to the Swiss Village and drop a can of food off at one of the Chari Trees out front.

You can also buy one of the beautiful scenic calendars produced by the Rim Country Photo Club. They obtained donations to cover the printing. So the $10 cover price will go straight to area food banks. The calendars make perfect stocking stuffers, for everyone on your list. Last year, the club sold 600 calendars. So far this year, they’ve sold only 200 with one week to go.

Scenic Calendars at: