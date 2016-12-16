First Hunt A Big Adventure For Boy And Dad

Most of the fall firearm deer seasons have come and gone within the state of Arizona where many young hunters experienced their first big game hunt.

Will Kile has had to wait for two long years, even though he had passed the firearms safety course at 10 years old.

His name was not drawn again for any of the youth hunts offered within the state, so he and his father Mark applied for two of the leftover permits in the central desert of unit 20B. Their permits were designated black powder firearms for mule deer in an area they had never hunted.

As any dad would desire, Mark wanted a safe and rewarding experience in the Arizona outdoors with his son, which was high on his list of priorities.

They actually used a boat to get to a more remote area on the backside of Lake Pleasant in hopes of finding a mule deer buck for his son. The temperatures were near 100 degrees during the heat of the day, while the nights were still warm and that means the cold blooded critters were still on the prowl.

On day one, Will had a rattlesnake encounter where the reptile struck his hiking boot and the fangs were lodged in the leather unable to free himself. No doubt that would be a frightening experience for anyone, let alone an 11-year-old frantically thrusting his leg in the air hoping to dislodge the viper from his boot. I am sure that story will be retold for years to come around the Kile household.

The camping experience for a dad with his son creates unique opportunities of really connecting which can certainly make a difference later in life. Time with family members is so valuable and has no price tag.

It seems like children grow in a “blink of an eye” and they are on their own making a life for themselves. Parental influence is so important at these formative ages, camping and other outdoor activities can be the common denominator in making a positive difference.

For three days they hiked and glassed the desert landscape looking for a legal buck. The hunting conditions were tough with high temperatures and very few deer being spotted.

They were near the end of their hunt when Will spotted antlers beneath a mesquite tree as two bucks were feeding. They waited until the bucks bedded down before they made the mile-long stalk to get into position for a single shot from the black powder 50 caliber.

Will connected with a well-placed shot at a distance of 200 yards and he had his first buck, a mature desert muley. Dad had to actually wade and swim the Agua Fria River to bring their boat closer to shorten the long pack out for the father-son team which only added to the story that no doubt will be retold at many family gatherings. The wilderness experiences they had on Will’s first deer hunt will be memories remembered for a lifetime.

This weekend spend time with your family in the outdoors, God’s creation. It is an invaluable investment that could make a difference for a lifetime.