Fishin’ For Life’S Lessons

Photo by DJ Craig.

As of Thursday, December 15, 2016

Photo by DJ Craig

Julia Randall Elementary schoolteacher Mandy Smith took her class fishing this week at the Green Valley Park lake, for a little lesson in ecology and the fine art of having fun. They didn’t hit the stocking schedule quite right — and the only thing caught was a dead leaf, according to photographer DJ Craig, who said we could share this picture with you. Still, not a single complaint could be heard above the giggles.

