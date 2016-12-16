Fishin’ For Life’S Lessons

Julia Randall Elementary schoolteacher Mandy Smith took her class fishing this week at the Green Valley Park lake, for a little lesson in ecology and the fine art of having fun. They didn’t hit the stocking schedule quite right — and the only thing caught was a dead leaf, according to photographer DJ Craig, who said we could share this picture with you. Still, not a single complaint could be heard above the giggles.
