Girls Storm Back, But Fall Short Against Nwc

Down 18 points in the first half, the Longhorns needed a spark.

They got a fireworks display.

The shell shocked Longhorns watched visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian bolt out to a 31-13 lead in the second quarter. Their foes shredded the smothering 1-3-1 zone that had been the bright spot of the young season for Payson.

They could have burned to the ground right then and there.

Instead, the home team lit the fuse on a full-court press that turned a quiet Wilson Dome into a rock concert as supporters rooted on a huge comeback.

The Longhorns hounded the Crusaders’ ball handlers, which led to a bunch of steals Payson converted into baskets.

The home team stormed back, dominating the third quarter and putting together a 31-14 run. They pulled within one point, 45-44, on a Kylee O’Donnell basket with 4:11 remaining in the game.

However, the aggressive defense led to fouls. NWC took advantage by hitting enough free throws down the stretch

to shut down the fireworks show. They outscored the Longhorns 7-2 in the final four minutes.

Payson coach Miles Huff said his players left it all on the court. “We went to a press trap that we actually only went over once this year and the girls executed it really well,” he said.

“It was just their heart and determination; they weren’t going down without a fight, especially in front of the home crowd. They showed me a lot.”

Payson pulled down 38 rebounds and committed just four turnovers after intermission.

Mariah Baca scored 21 points to lead all scorers for NWC, which improved to 3-1 in power points games.

O’Donnell enjoyed another big night with her second straight double-double. The junior scored a team-high 12 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Sadie Sweeney contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Savanna White chipped in six points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals and Becca Carr five points and four rebounds. Meredith Kiekintveld also scored five points.

The Longhorns fell to 1-3 in power points games and 3-6 counting tournaments.

Payson was scheduled to play at Sedona Red Rock on Wednesday. The Longhorns return home to face Fountain Hills today at 5:30 p.m. before opening 3A East Region play at home against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.