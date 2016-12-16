Huff Honored By School Board

The Payson Unified School District board recognized Brenda Huff of the Payson Water Department as a HERO of Education for her 10-year dedication to putting on AZ Project WET.

Project WET teaches all fourth-grade students about the watershed, groundwater, water conservation and the water cycle through hands on experiments and games.

As an added bonus, these lessons align with the state academic science standards for the fourth grade.

The event takes fourth-graders out of the classroom and into Green Valley Park to implement the lessons their teachers start in the classroom.

“A real strength of the festival is the connection to community,” said Greg Wyman, superintendent of PUSD.

“This event could not be held without volunteers from around the community.”

Huff rounds up volunteers from Meena Rustagi’s high school chemistry students, to Kiwanis Club members, TOP Parks and Recreation staff, and the University of Arizona Extension Services.

Teachers say their students love this hands-on program.

“For her work and help to our students for the past decade, we want to recognize Brenda Huff as a HERO of Public Education,” said Wyman.