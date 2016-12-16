Editor:

This letter is to thank the thoughtful person who chose to “Pay It Forward” at El Rancho Restaurant Wednesday (Nov. 30) at noon.

Horizons was there with 17 special needs clients and staff for their monthly “Guys and Girls Day Out.”

When they were finished eating and ready to leave, someone had paid their total bill.

As the mother of a special needs child, I am profoundly touched by this gesture of kindness. The staff was equally impressed.

These “forever young” adults save their money so they can go out to eat together once a month. This experience helps them learn how to act in public as well as being a fun activity.

Whoever you are, God bless you.

Nadine Hightower