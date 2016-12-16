Food Banks Feed The Hungry, The Sick

He spent all his life in construction, but an injury on the job near retirement left him nearly destitute.

He served his country in the Army, but his disability check leaves him just enough money to pay the rent and cover out-of-pocket medical costs.

So on Wednesday this week, these two Rim Country residents lined up for a box of food at a local food bank.

Never mind the economic recovery — the need for enough food to get through the month continues to grow at the region’s food banks. Medical problems account for about half of the people who need help from the food banks, according to Rev. Chuck Proudfoot. Gila County’s poverty rate is more than double the state and national average. The county also has an unusually high percentage of residents without medical insurance.

So once again this year, the community is rallying to fight hunger in Rim Country.

This year the Payson Area Food Drive hopes to collect $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food by Feb. 5. The money will keep the area’s three local food banks afloat well into the year when donations typically trail off.

The Community Presbyterian Church food pantry typically serves 1,100 people a month, handing out some 450 bags of food, each weighing 10 pounds — a total of 4,500 pounds.

One man on Wednesday collected several bags of food from the church, explaining he lives on a fixed Social Security income. An injury on a construction job forced him to retire early. Now he lives in a trailer in Tonto Basin.

He hates to depend on handouts — and last came to the food bank in July. Besides, he couldn’t afford the gas to drive the 31 miles from Tonto Basin to Payson to pick up food. He mostly eats ground beef and other cheap foods he can find in the Tonto Basin market. Doesn’t taste like much, but it’s “better than starving.”

A food box provides him with a lot more variety than he could ever afford.

On Wednesday, the Food Bank has special packets of Thanksgiving type foods that local supermarkets had not sold over the holiday, like tin hams, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Every food box contains two canned fruits, two vegetables, two starches, three proteins (canned meats, peanut butter or beans), canned milk, a soup, beverage and cereal, according to United Food Bank and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for a balanced menu.

Boxes usually contain a baked good, bread and several other canned goods thanks to local donations.

The packages generally only include fresh produce in the summer, thanks to donations from Community Garden plots.

John Elliott, the chair of the church’s board of deacons, said he has been volunteering at the food bank for eight years. The pantry’s hours have expanded from a couple of hours several days a week, to business hours throughout the week — plus a Tuesday night pickup to accommodate working schedules.

On Wednesday, one man showed up at the pantry with his young son.

Volunteers handed him a box and reminded him the Community Presbyterian Church Food Bank can provide only two boxes per month per person — but the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on the other side of town can also provide two boxes per month.

An Army veteran, he said he barely gets by on his disability checks, which mostly goes to rent, utilities and medical costs. With the help of the food bank, he has some discretionary money so he can afford to do fun things with his son.

To donate, send checks to the Payson Area Food Drive, P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547. The PAFD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Food donation boxes are also located at National Bank of Arizona, Compass Bank, the Tonto Apache Tribe, Washington Federal, Payson library and town hall and Payson Wireless in the Swiss Village.