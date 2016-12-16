Stalking The Wary Holdover Trout Of Tonto Creek

Tonto Creek is my favorite creek. I guess that is because it reminds me of the place that I fished every chance I could as a kid. I like brushy streams that are hard to cast to. I like the challenge, and I like that there are some holes that the trout are protected from fishermen.

As a kid back in southeastern Pennsylvania, I looked forward to Opening Day in April. It was a bit like Christmas for a kid who loved to fish, and to add to the anticipation, the trout were stocked several weeks prior to the season opening. I would hike long stretches of the creek in March looking for trout during those weeks trying to determine where I would start on Opening Day. There were no leaves on the trees yet, so I had a great view of the pools that these same trees would later be blocking and instead be catching my errant flies.

I felt like I was back in my childhood the other day. I went to Tonto Creek to see if there were some trout left more than a month after stocking had ceased. I hit a few of my regular spots near the road and didn’t see a trout. As I drove further up the road, I decided to stop at a section of the creek that I had never fished. During the summer, this section is pretty thick with trees and bushes on the bank and along the creek. This time with most of the leaves gone, I was able to see runs and pools that I had never seen in the summer.

I fished for about two hours in new water on my favorite stream; what a treat!

Some of the holes were of the challenging variety that I had to decide where to cast from, how to sling shot a cast in there; and if I was lucky enough to get a trout, figure out how I could get it out and released quickly. In one such pool, I had made my cast and realized that there was an American dipper between my fly and me. Dippers are birds that constantly amaze me, to the point that I often stop fishing to watch them. I have typically seen them in cold, rushing mountain streams where they repeatedly plunge in and grab aquatic insects under frigid water and return to the bank like that was no big deal.

This one surprised me. I had never seen one on Tonto Creek, and I had never seen one so close. He remained motionless, I guess hoping I didn’t see him. Then I noticed that he was also eyeing my elk hair caddis dropper fly that I was dancing up the pool below a major brush tangle. It was already going to be tough getting a trout out of the hole, but I decided I did not want to take the chance of catching a bird. I left that nice pool to him and moved on to explore more of this new section of Tonto Creek.

I caught and released three trout from spots that other anglers either didn’t dare try a cast to or were in places that nobody would expect a trout to be. Two of the trout were not in the typical prime spot in the pool, but in each case had sought out a big rock a little further downstream that provided shade and an ambush point even though the water was a bit shallower than I would have expected a trout to choose. I had cast in the general area of these rocks a few times with no sign of a trout. It wasn’t until I dragged my fly right against the side of the rock that each trout bolted out and crushed my fly. They apparently had enough food coming their way that they never had to give up their hiding spots to go chase anything down.