Storm Expected To Be Short-Lived

It’s been so mild this week one hardly needs a jacket.

But don’t put away the winter clothes just yet — the National Weather Service says a storm from the Pacific will hit us today, Dec. 16.

Yep. This sunny, mild weather will make way for both rain and snow.

The NWS says that winds should kick up on Thursday evening heralding the destabilization of the mild weather by a Pacific storm system.

By Friday, strong winds from the Southwest will bring rain to lower elevations and snow to elevations above 8,000 feet.

Then, after nightfall, snow levels could drop to 4,500 feet.

By Saturday, however, the wet stuff should cease to fall with no precipitation predicted for the rest of the week.

Weather.Astro50.com, manned by local weather buffs, reports the area has received approximately 17.48 inches so far this year — well behind the long-term average.

The storm will leave the cold weather behind, though — so keep those warm, toasty jackets out and ready to put on ... because winter is coming.