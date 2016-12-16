Thoughts Of Fake News

Editor:

Just like clockwork, now that Hillary says “fake news” cost her the election, you dedicate a huge editorial against it. Fake news is now the culprit for everything. No one doubts your intentions, but many doubt your ability to recognize it. Especially when you say we should support such bastions of fake news like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Arizona Republic. What makes them so impervious to lies and distortions? The completely biased media is not really biased? There’s nothing fakier (flakier?) than that.

Of course, fake news is wrong. It always has been, but it has been around as long as media has. The real test is, who has the wisdom to know real from fake? Do you know what to look for? Where is the balance? At least you said, “Read those stories carefully and skeptically ...,” so there is hope.

Before the election, the mainstream media, like The New York Times, tried to fake us all out that Trump had no chance because he was Hitler incarnate. Wise people looked past the fake news, weighed both sides and chose the least pathetic of the candidates. Of course by doing so, good people have been labeled haters, bigots, etc. More fake news. But since it serves their purpose, it’s all real and good and must be reported as truth. Then they pull out rare examples that fit the mold like you did with Gen. Flynn’s son. Voila! It’s official. It’s all true! It’s rampant! Government must intervene! More fakiness.

The media’s fake methods at reporting news have become so ingrained there’s no changing them. They love fake news when it serves their purpose. Witness their complete inability to see what they did wrong before the election and still don’t get it. Grasping for straws at every turn. Who or what can we blame next? What fake alarm can we sound now? It’s amazing (and amusing at times) to watch the so-called “impartial media” prove our point that their fake news has become institutionalized and mainstream.

Is the liberal media really worried about these small fake news stories or is it one of their usual ruses to prove they really are trustworthy? The real panic is that the American people have uncovered their lies, distortions, exaggerations, propaganda, etc. and, in increasing numbers, are questioning their credibility. No more of the blind leading the blind. We are on to you, now more than ever.

So don’t worry. The fake news angle they are touting now is just that. Fake!

Tim Branson