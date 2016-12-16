Tonto Tribe Gathers Donations

For more than a decade, the Tonto Apache Tribe has quietly collected toys, household goods and clothing throughout the year to spread the holiday cheer to some of the needier tribes around the state.

On Monday, Dec. 12, tribal members and employees wandered around a room piled high with clothes, shoes, household goods and toys. They stuffed men’s, women’s and children’s clothes into bags ready for distribution.

Although a tribal elder of the Tonto tribe started the program, Marianne Foster has taken over administering the details for the last three years.

Foster works in the finance department of the tribal administration.

She said donors contribute year after year to the effort.

“We have one gentleman, he will call every year and ask us to come over to pick things up,” said Foster.

This year, he donated 10 boxes of clothes.

Foster said the tribe picks an Arizona Apache reservation to support, then identifies which 12 elder families need the most help.

“Each year, I start looking for a reservation to support and then call,” said Foster. “We haven’t been to Cibecue for many years, that’s why we decided to go there this year. We will help 12 families and 90 people.”

Foster said the Tonto tribe is very blessed because of the casino and their small number — 170. In comparison, Cibecue has 2,500 members and no industry.



The reservation sits tucked back off the road in a remote area between Globe and Show Low.

Foster explained that Apache elders often live with multiple generations of their family under one roof.

“These elders have a lot of grandkids,” said Foster.

More challenging, many of these families live in primitive conditions without electricity or running water.

Foster told one story of going to an elder’s home to see her sweeping her dirt floor next to the cut-from-the-forest Christmas tree.

“They live off of almost nothing,” said Foster.

Not only will the Tonto Tribe bring the goods, but they bring a food box full of staples, such as flour, cornmeal, oil, and sugar as well as Christmas dinner.

Foster said one of the challenges the group experienced this year, the culture. The Apache culture discourages focusing attention on one person. This can make distribution to families a little bit of a challenge.

Usually, along with supporting the 12 families, the Tonto pick one child from each grade in the school to support.

The Cibecue tribe declined that support this year because they have 750 students in school. To single out one child from each class would have left too many behind.

Yet, this part of the donation process can make a huge difference in a child’s life, said Foster.

Last year, at McNary on the reservation, a Tonto tribal employee wanted to help a girl. So Foster picked out a girl from a list of students provided by the local elementary school. When Foster delivered the gifts, she found out this particular girl suffered from seizures so serious she relied on a support dog to help.

Her family had very little. She had not expected a celebration. Her excitement over the donations got the attention of the McNary tribal leaders.

The council called Foster after the gift distribution amazed.

“How did you know to help that child?” they asked Foster.

She said it was divine guidance.