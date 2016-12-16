Two Phs Students Named High School Heisman School Winners

Some students set the bar. They work harder, show more passion and lead by example — in the classroom, on the field and within the community.

Payson High School seniors Rebecca Carr and Nathan McMullen have been recognized as Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winners in the 2016 Wendy’s High School Heisman for their dedication and never cutting corners.

“These students are known by their teachers and friends for their commitment to excellence. We are excited and honored that a program like Wendy’s High School Heisman is also recognizing their hard work,” said Payson High athletic director Rich Ormand.

School winners receive a School Winner certificate and a Wendy’s High School Heisman patch. State finalists receive a bronze medal, a Wendy’s High School Heisman State Finalist patch and a $25 gift card.

From the group of state finalists, one senior male and female were selected from each state and announced as State Winners.

Wendy’s High School Heisman has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors who share Wendy’s values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

For more information or to track a student’s progress through the competition, please visit www.WendysHeisman.com.