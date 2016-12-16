We Must Invest In Our Children

We’re failing our children.

We’re deserting our families.

And all the while we hypocritically proclaim support for “family values.”

One need look no further than the critical issue of quality, affordable preschool.

Rim Country faces an especially acute problem — 70 percent of the families in school have incomes low enough to qualify for free and reduced school lunches. Only a handful of programs offer all-day preschool — mostly at a cost of between $400 and $1,100 per month.

That’s a huge burden on families.

It also represents a tragically shortsighted refusal to invest in our future.

Consider the results of a stunning study on the long-term return on an investment in quality preschool programs, for ages 8 months to five years. The study tracked the impact of high-quality preschool programs in North Carolina on children and their mothers. The programs started in 1970 and the researchers tracked the children through the age of 35.

Mind you, we’re talking about costly programs for nine-hours of care in a very intellectually, socially, emotionally enriched environment. The programs cost $16,000 per child in 2016 dollars.

But the return on investment was 13 percent per year, through the duration of the study.



What the heck? Return on investment?

The researchers found an astonishing range of benefits for the children in the programs. When compared to children of similar demographics they had higher IQ’s, better health, lower unemployment rates, higher salaries, fewer problems with police, less obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure and higher educational attainment. Moreover, their mothers saw gains in education, salaries, job history and health.

When you add it all together, the comprehensive, free preschool for lower income families provided a savings in social welfare and tax costs that added up to twice the rate of return in the stock market over the same period.

Of course, in Arizona the legislature won’t even fund K-12 schools and universities or pay for all-day kindergarten. So we’re a long way from having any kind of serious discussion about paying for preschool.

In the meantime, the gap between rich and poor grows ever-larger. The dwindling middle class and the desperate working class in this country are struggling to keep their jobs, hang onto their homes and pay for their health care. They urgently need preschool for their kids if they’re to either maintain the two-income household these times all but demand – or survive as a single parent.

But the research suggests we can’t sustain our economy and solve our problems without investing in our children.