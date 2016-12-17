Archery Coach Asks For Credit For Kids Donations

When making your Credit for Kids tax donation at the end of this year, Pine-Strawberry School teacher and coach Margaret Johnson is asking to please consider designating the funds go to the archery team.

“It helps tremendously with our program,” Johnson says.

I’ve talked to coaches in Payson and around the state that say their extracurricular activities depend heavily on Credit for Kids donations.

Without that money, the programs face being disbanded, which would be a huge blow to our most precious resource, our children.

When making a tax credit donation, simply mark “archery team” on the form.

Christmas, community and camaraderie

Those planning on taking part in the free community Christmas Dinner to be served at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25 in the senior dining hall must make reservations by noon, Sunday, Dec. 18. Reservations are limited.

Reservations can be made by visiting or call the thrift store at 928-476-4633 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday or by calling the dining room at 928-476-2151 and leaving a message on the answering machine.

When calling, please leave your name, phone number and number of persons in your party.

Those who have made reservations, but cannot attend, should call and cancel.

The Senior Citizen Affairs Foundation (SCAF) sponsors the dinner.

Favorites

During my full-time reporting years at the Payson Roundup, then-editor Autumn Phillips once asked us to write a brief describing our favorite stories to write or beats to cover.

She then posted our answers on the newspaper website.

For me, answering the editor’s request was very easy.

I enjoy writing about young people’s accomplishments and achievements ... about overcoming adversity and becoming the best you can be.

Autumn later asked me what type of stories I don’t like to cover and my response was ones about human failings, misdeeds and transgressions.

During my 27 years I covered plenty of stories about wrongs, including the alleged illegal credit card use and other discretions in the water improvement district, but they were never “fun.” Such accounts are in a reporter’s job description as the public’s right to know, so they must be written.

But I also had the pleasure of penning tales of triumphs and successes.

Such was the case last week when I authored a chronicle about 13-year-old Pine-Strawberry School eighth-grader Emma Paine who, in the course of about three days, bagged her first-ever bull elk and then managed a second-place finish in a highly competitive National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) competition held at Ben Avery Range in Phoenix.

In writing the story, I learned she is a straight-A student and has been on the principal’s list every quarter. She also excels in math (which made this retired math teacher happy) and earned the highest possible scores on the AzMERIT test in math. She is polite, very well-mannered and active in about every extracurricular program the school offers.

What a pleasure it was to interview Emma and her parents, Phillip and Candi.

The story on Emma appeared in the Dec. 13 edition.

It’s families like the Paines that make Pine-Strawberry such a great place to live and give columnists stories that are a joy to write.

Donate a book at the library

The “Tree of Giving” is now up in the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library foyer.

It allows patrons to select a book to purchase for the library by choosing a title on the tree and then taking it to the front counter. The title will include the book’s cost, which can be paid in cash or check.

The book will be purchased and a bookplate will be added to the inside cover with wording the donor selects.

When the book arrives at the library, the donor will have first chance at checking it out.

It then goes on the shelves to be read by other patrons.

While visiting the library to buy or check out a book, do yourself a sweet treat and pick up some delicious See’s holiday candy treats that include nuts and chews, truffles, dark chocolates, milk chocolates, and more.

Also, don’t forget to participate in the library’s annual See’s Holiday Candy Basket raffle. Tickets are one for $1, six for $5, and 15 for $10. The raffle will be held at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 20. The basket, which contains $200 in See’s Candies and several decorative items, is on display at the library.

All proceeds from the candy sale and raffle benefit library services.

The library is a 501(c)(3) charity and all purchases are tax deductible.

Board mulls DM candidates

The Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District governing board met at 5 p.m. yesterday, Dec. 15. After roll call, a declaration of a quorum and approval of minutes, members went into executive session for a discussion of district manager candidates.

At press time, no announcement on a selection of a new DM had been made.

Fair over the horizon

As soon as Pine-Strawberry School students return from the Christmas holiday break they will begin preparing for science fairs, which is an exciting time of year because it allows fledgling scientists to flex their academic muscle in local, regional and state competitions.

The science fairs around Arizona also enable students to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

Pine Strawberry School has a rich science fair history producing local champions who have gone on to show well in both the county and state showdowns.

Just two years ago, Pine Strawberry School’s aspiring scientists turned in a banner showing, winning seven bronze, two silver and five gold medals in the regional competition.

Producing 14 top-three finishers at county was undoubtedly a point of pride on the Buffalo campus.

For science fair projects, students must adhere to the Scientific Method:

Observe — Look around and ask questions.

Hypothesize — Make a guess at the answer.

Experiment — Prove the hypothesis by testing it.

Draw a Conclusion — Think about the evidence.

In competing, students must enter their projects in one of several Arizona Science and Engineering Foundation categories.

In the elementary division (grades 5 and 6) they include animal science, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, plant sciences, computer science, chemistry, medicine and health, and more.

The junior high division (grades 7 and 8) includes engineering, medicine and health science, behavioral and social sciences, environmental sciences and more.

We might wish the entrants good luck, but then again luck is not found but made by those who are determined.

Work hard young scientists.

Trail work resumes tomorrow

The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trail committee scheduled work on Saturday, Dec. 3 was canceled due to weather and wet grounds. It will, however, continue at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 17. The group will be doing improvements and re-routing on Pine Strawberry Trail, also Trail #15.

Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is also the county access road. Workers are also asked to bring their own lunch snacks and water.

Range to close

The Tonto Rim Sports Club Jim Jones shooting range will be closed Jan. 28 for a perimeter fence rehab project. “Obviously for safety, the entire range must be closed,” said TRSC spokesperson Catherine Thompson. “Again, the more volunteers we have, the faster it can be completed.”

The last work day at the range, Saturday, Nov. 12, was a huge success.

“Ed Niebvh was impressed by the work accomplished by the 20 members that came out,” said Thompson. “Your hard work made an impact on the range.” Enjoy a cowboy holiday

Dueker Ranch in Star Valley is hosting the Cowboy Christmas program to be held at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Payson High School Auditorium. It is one of the programs being counted on to raise the money to help Dueker continue to offer its free therapeutic assistance.

During the holiday program Pioneer Pepper and the Sunset Pioneers will stage what is being called a “Wild West Musical Show.”

Strawberry resident Mitzi Paul, a volunteer at Dueker, has seen the program and says the musicians “Are hilarious, very talented and put on a great show everyone will love.”

Tickets, priced at $20 each, are available at the 260 Cafe, Payson Wireless, Bob’s Western Wear, Crosswinds Restaurant and Scoops Ice Cream & Espresso or at the door.

More madness at the library

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with “The Polar Express” and Dec. 28 with “The Secret Life of Pets.” All movies begin at 1 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holidays.

Remember the needy this holiday

Food bank volunteers need holiday food, including turkeys and hams, to distribute when it hosts its Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 in the cultural hall.

Food bank volunteers are pleading for help to stock the bank’s shelves by dropping off food at the Ponderosa Market or the post office.

The bank is also accepting monetary donations, which can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

The donation is tax deductible.

Holiday schedule

Pine Strawberry School students will be on Christmas holiday break beginning with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and continuing until classes resume on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Thought for the week

“Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors.”