Grant To Aid Science Teaching In County

The Gila County superintendent’s office has won a $401,000 grant to train teachers to teach the physical sciences, one of only three such grants statewide.

In Payson on Dec. 19, Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval will hold a reception to celebrate the award in his Payson office on 1100 N. Beeline, suite G from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gail Gorry, curriculum specialist and adult education director for the county superintendent’s office, said applying for the grant took a lot of time and effort.

“It was hard work,” she said.

Gorry said the grant writing process started a year ago when she partnered with Northern Arizona University to apply for the grant and pull together reams of data.

“Two years ago we had partnered with NAU to do a science grant,” said Gorry.

“Since that was a good working relationship, this year, as soon as it opened up we (Dr. Brooke Whitworth and Gorry) were emailing each other.”

Gorry said the old AIMS scores demonstrated the need for the grant.

“You can break down AIMS in specific content standards,” she said. “For the past three years, physical science scores have been weak.”

Physical science covers topics such as force-in-motion and matter — or in layman’s terms — physics, explained Gorry.

Gorry relied the high percentage of students in the federal school lunch program to demonstrate the financial need of families in the county.

Unfortunately, the grant will only train teachers from the third to eighth grade.

“We wrote the grant for kindergarten through 12th grade, (but) they have control over the money and how it’s used,” she said.

Already teachers have signed up to request the training.

The Gila County superintendent’s office has received four such grants since 2011, said Gorry.

“We’ve had grants every year except last year,” said Gorry. “Our county is successful at bringing in grants.”

Gorry said Gila County’s long-term success receiving grants makes it easier for the grant decision makers to trust that the money will be used effectively, because Gorry can show results.

Take Rim Country Middle School teacher Nicole Ward. She received training from the Gila County superintendent’s office to improve how she teaches math. This year, her math scores on AzMERIT showed she’s doing something really right, with her students scoring far above the state average.

“Ward said that (training) was a such a life changer,” said Gorry. “It really switched how she thought students learn math.”