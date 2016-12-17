Make Tax-Deductible Donations To Humane Society By Dec. 31

Here at the Humane Society of Central Arizona, we take great pride in our mission, “To provide shelter and compassionate care for animals who are lost, abandoned or homeless.” We respect animals as intelligent beings and we know our supporters, staff and volunteers all feel the same way. We honestly wouldn’t be able to care for all the animals who share our journey without your generous support. Please consider HSCAZ when making your end of year donation. If you’re still doing some holiday shopping for that special someone and are struggling with what to get, look no further.

What do you get for the person who has everything? You make a donation in their honor to the Humane Society of Central Arizona! We have beautiful cards at the shelter to notify your recipient of the donation made in their honor. The Humane Society of Central Arizona is a registered 501c3 non-profit, meaning your donation is tax deductible! Year-end donations must be made by December 31st in order to qualify for 2016 tax breaks.

HSCAZ helps more than 1,500 dogs and cats every year. With your donation, we can help even more of the homeless, lost and abandoned dogs and cats in the 900 square miles we serve. Please call 928-474-5590 with any questions. Checks can be made payable to HSCAZ, P.O. Box 242, Payson, AZ 85547, cash can be brought to the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Court and credit cards can be used on our website at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org. Don’t forget to visit our Resale Store at 501 W. Main St. to check out our Christmas Angel tree! It’s your one-stop shop for anything you may need, from home décor to Christmas decorations!

Featured Pet - Sue

Sue came to HSCAZ about two months ago after being dumped in the yard of a vacant home. We could tell she had recently had puppies, but she was left alone. Her first week here, she barely moved and would not even lift her head up. She has been a work in progress for all of us (staff, volunteers, board members and the public). Sue has come a long way in her time at the shelter but we would really love to find her a home for the holidays. If you’ve been to the shelter in the last few weeks, you have most likely had the pleasure of meeting Sue at the front desk. She has numerous beds in our front office and has really come out of her shell. The ideal home for Sue would be with a single female who is seeking the ultimate best friend. Men and children tend to make Sue uneasy, but her bond with females is nearly unbreakable. While Sue isn’t overly active, she does love to play fetch! She also gets very excited in the morning to see the ladies who work in the office, and quickly grabs a stuffed animal to carry around in her mouth while her tail wags vigorously and strange gremlin noises come from her while she rubs her face on pant legs. She listens well to those she has a connection with and that’s why we know she will be a great companion.

Christmas Puppy

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, with no thought of the dog filling their heads; and mamma in her ’kerchief, and I in my cap, knew he was cold, but didn’t care about that. When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter, I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter. Away to the window I flew like a flash, figuring the dog was free and into the trash. The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave the luster of midday to objects below, when what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Santa Claus — his eyes full of tears. He unchained the dog, once so lively and quick; last year’s Christmas present, now thin and sick. More rapid than eagles he called the dog’s name, and the dog ran to him, despite all his pain. “ Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen! On, Comet! On Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen! To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall! Let’s find this dog a home where he’ll be loved by all!” I knew in an instant there would be no gifts this year, for Santa Claus had made one thing quite clear; the gift of a dog is not just for the season, we had gotten the pup for all the wrong reasons. In our haste to think of giving the kids a gift there was one important thing that we missed. A dog should be family, and cared for the same! You don’t give a gift, then put it on a chain. And I heard him exclaim as he rode out of sight, “You weren’t given a gift — You were given a life!”

— Author Unknown

from ’Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by Clement Clarke Moore