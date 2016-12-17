Moviegoers Will Long-Remember ‘Arrival’

We all love a well-done space alien movie. This one has Quebec-born director Denis Villeneuve at the helm. He has a series of movies on his sheet with the 2015 “Sicario” as his best known to date. His writer Eric Heisserer has written mostly scary movies including “Final Destination 5.” Heisserer writes the screenplay from a 1998 novella by Ted Chiang.

In the story, a flock of alien space ships enter Earth’s atmosphere to simply hover — blasting no cities and gobbling no citizens. Nonetheless, they look ominous. Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) gets the task of communicating with the new arrivals. Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”) co-stars. Forest Whitaker also appears in a supporting role.

It seems that communicating with an alien life form has challenges that we don’t often anticipate. Director Villeneuve and writer Heisserer create a vision of alien language utterly unlike any we have seen in the flickers prior to this. Amy Adams shows how her character draws upon every bit of her education and life experience to decipher the alien language.

The alien heptapod creatures are also very well conceived and presented.

We have a plot device concerning the nature of time that proves important, also in an unusual way. The cinematography meshes with the grand scope of the film in the way that the great space films of the past have done. This film will appeal to brainiacs, nerds and geeks even more than to the general public. I jokingly asked my movie pal if this one will make me think. Yep.

Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis and Matt Damon have all made significant science fiction movies in the last few years. When they are long forgotten (you might have already forgotten them) “Arrival” will still be watched. This is a film with genuine thought that gives us plenty to think about as we leave the theater.

The PG-13 film runs for one hour and 56 minutes. It gets an above average four saw blades. This one has a lot of moving parts so pay close attention and don’t miss a thing.

Fun movie fact

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner also worked together in the outstanding 2013 film “American Hustle.” According to the movie linguist Louise Banks the Sanskrit word for war translates as ‘A desire for more cows.’ Quaint that.