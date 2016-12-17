Sears Moves To Bashas’ Center

Sears Hometown Store is now located at 218 E. State Highway 260 in Payson, between Big 5 Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree in the Bashas’ Shopping Center.

Owner Anna Banks engineered the move to increase the store’s visibility.

Banks also owns the Sears Hometown Store (HTS) in Show Low. She was given the opportunity to take on the Payson Sears HTS.

The new store has 6,000 square feet of showroom space plus a 4,000-square-foot merchandise warehouse.

“The larger store can now accommodate the growth that’s expected,” said Banks.

Sears has shifted to branding as the “Hometown Store,” which means the store is independently owned and operated and Banks is an “authorized dealer” rather than a franchise owner. This means that the store profit stays in the community.

“I work here. I live here. I hire local people. When you shop at our store, you are shopping at a local business. Even our NASDAQ listing is separate from Sears holding corporation,” said Banks.

Customers can also order from www.searshometownstores.com. Purchases made from the website are directed to the nearest store within that zip code for credit. Customers can buy in-store or online and the money is kept local.

The Payson and Show Low Sears Hometown Stores are set up to mirror one another including hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.