A Tribute To A Special Man — Coach Emil Nasser

In “COACH – The Life and Times of U.S. Hall of Fame Football Coach Emil Nasser,” author Dr. Gerald Milton-Knowles asks, “Will his like ever pass this way again?”

Probably not, would be the answer from the hundreds of players and students Nasser nurtured during his 36 years as head football coach and teacher at Winslow High School.

Although he won 243 games, three state championships and countless region titles during his tenure as head coach, he might be best remembered as the man who integrated the Winslow public pool, laid the plans for the school track, was an inspirational PE-Health classroom teacher and spearheaded the effort to build the football field, which now is named in his honor.

Coach Nasser died Dec. 9 on his 95th birthday in Flagstaff surrounded by family and friends.

To his many former players, students and fellow coaches, Nasser spewed courage, integrity and passion rendering him probably the most respected man ever in the small town known mostly for Route 66, the Santa Fe Railroad and the neighboring Navajo-Hopi Reservation.

Former Winslow Schools Superintendent Ray Booth recruited Nasser and later said it was the district’s best-ever hire.

Booth knew Nasser was a Word War II hero who had served in Southeast Asia ferrying troops and supplies over “The Hump” to the Burma Road.

It has been said his efforts and those of his fellow soldiers significantly contributed to the defeat of the Japanese in the far Chinese theater.

When considering hiring Nasser, Booth also knew Nasser had just wrapped up a sterling football career as a two-way tackle for then-Arizona State College, now Northern Arizona University, and that he probably would turn down a pro career with the Los Angeles Dons to take the Winslow head coaching job.

Almost everyone, including former Arizona Governor Rose Mofford, a Globe High School alumnus, remembered Nasser from his glory days at Miami High School.

“I will never forget the 1938 Thanksgiving Day football game when Emil led his fellow (Miami) Vandals to a tie with our mighty Tigers,” Mofford told the audience in 2013 when Nasser was being inducted into the Flagstaff Sports Hall of Fame.

At Winslow High, Nasser was more than a football coach and a teacher. He taught hundreds of 15-year-olds to drive in his drivers’ education classes conducted in a God-awful looking 1955 3-speed on the column, straight-six Ford sedan. He also was the town pool manager, head lifeguard, baseball, track and basketball coach.

In a town where most everyone is Hispanic, African American or Anglo, the name “Emil” often drew queries from curious students.

Nasser never shied away from questions about his heritage often expressing pride in his Lebanese-American culture that put a premium on respect, honesty and hard work.

Coach Nasser had many friends and former colleagues in the Rim Country, including Jiggs Hardt who in 1984 was inducted with him into the Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame.

In 1996, Nasser followed up his state honor by being inducted in the National High School Association Hall of Fame.

In death, Coach Nasser is remembered as a man loved, revered and respected — not just by his former players and students, but all who knew him.

He will be missed.