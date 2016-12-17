Village Residents Need To Be Ready For Coming Storm

Batten down the hatches Tonto Village — a strong winter storm is getting ready to come our way this weekend. I have not heard whether the storm will be a fast one and leave the area or whether the storm will linger.

In any case, be prepared with enough firewood, food supplies and insulating doors and windows. Have you had your chimney checked this season? There may be a build-up of soot that could set the scenario for a chimney fire. Be on the safe side and have all emergency supplies, etc. handy and ready if needed. That includes water, in the Village, if the electricity goes out, so does the water supply, so have gallons of water handy. Candles and oil lamps and flashlights are also a must if the power goes off. I am not trying to be a Grinch about this; I just want everyone to be prepared. The old-timers in our midst know all this, but the newcomers to our area might not know what to do.

Domino Divas

The Divas had a wonderful Christmas party last Wednesday at the “old” fire station and sadly it will be for the last time. Hellsgate Fire Chief Dave Bathke came to visit and he wanted to give us a preview of the new fire station.

What a sight! I never imagined how large the station is. We saw the new facilities, even though there were still workmen on site. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops. Chief Bathke told us the granite was a steal, he was given a fantastic price for a couple of slabs.

Hopefully, the work will be all finished soon. Chief Bathke is hoping for a Jan. 21 ribbon cutting. As the time approaches, I will get more details on the grand opening. How exciting! The “old” fire station is really on its last legs, and is in peril of ruining the fire trucks in the “old” bays.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The Hellsgate fire board at its November meeting approved the replacement of one of the board members, Conrad Thorn.

Matt Highstreet submitted his letter of intent to the board and was approved as Conrad’s replacement. The term of office is a four-year commitment and is totally volunteer. I know that he will be as committed to being a board member as the other four members are in making the Hellsgate Fire Department the best that it can be.

The Hellsgate Fire District is participating in the “C.O.N.” — Certificate of Necessity — hearings this week in Phoenix. The hearings are about the whether the increased ambulance medical service with additional ambulances to the entire area is needed. Hopefully, I will know more about this subject in the following weeks.

Birthdays

The only birthday I have listed for the week before Christmas is Tonto Village I resident, Jan Farmer. Jan’s special day is on Dec. 23. Happy birthday to you, Jan. Enjoy the love, laughter and limelight that is yours on your special day.

Recipe of the week

Since everyone loves all kinds of cookies and candy, I am picking out one of my own recipes for really easy candy.

Make Your Own Turtles

Cover a whole pecan with 1/2 of a caramel.

Put in a 300-degree oven for a few minutes to allow the caramel to melt.

Take it out of the oven and put in on one Hershey square (from a small bar) on top.

Pop back in the oven and let it melt.

Watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn, then place on a sheet of parchment paper to cool.

How easy is that?

And they are delicious.